Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

$79 million registered to support flood-hit residents

November 25, 2025 - 21:47
The Central Relief Committee has so far disbursed nine rounds of relief worth over VNĐ678.18 billion in total, targeting 23 provinces and cities in the northern and central regions.
Donations of essential supplies have been delivered to the floot-hit regions of the central province of Gia Lai. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — As of 12:00 on November 25, total donations registered through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee’s Central Relief Committee to support people affected by recent storms and flooding exceeded VNĐ2.08 trillion (US$78.86 million), as per preliminary statistics.

By November 24, more than 1.05 million citizens and nearly 61,000 businesses had made donations via the relief committee. Contributions both in cash and in kind already transferred to it amounted to nearly VNĐ945.82 billion in value.

Meanwhile, the entire VFF network nationwide has received more than VNĐ3.2 trillion ($121.3 million) in financial aid for people to overcome the disaster aftermath.

The Central Relief Committee has so far disbursed nine rounds of relief worth over VNĐ678.18 billion in total, targeting 23 provinces and cities in the northern and central regions.

Localities and collectives have directly delivered VNĐ118.5 billion in assistance to affected provinces and cities. Vingroup, via its Thiện Tâm Fund, had disbursed more than VNĐ350 billion as of November 21, equivalent to 70 per cent of its VNĐ500 billion Phase-1 relief package.

On November 25, representatives of the VFF Central Committee received contributions from various units, including the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation (VNĐ450 million), the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (VNĐ1.3 billion), Diana Unicharm JSC (VNĐ1 billion), Vietnam Airlines Corporation (VNĐ1 billion), Phương Đông Investment One-Member Company Limited (VNĐ1 billion), and University of Transport Technology (VNĐ300 million), among many others.

Since October, VFF committees across the 34 provinces and cities have launched fundraising campaigns in response to the call of the VFF Presidium, mobilising on-site support and directly transferring assistance to affected localities. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Books to success

Việt Nam is strengthening English proficiency among children with the aim of make English the second language in schools. To support this goal, the Global Success textbook series for grades 1–12, along with its digital applications from the Việt Nam Education Publishing House, has developed the four key English skills. Let’s hear from insiders about its impact!
Society

Việt Nam's remarkable strides in mastering cutting-edge clinical techniques

In recent years, Việt Nam's healthcare sector has made impressive strides, not only enhancing its technical expertise but also mastering a wide range of advanced medical techniques. With the rapid advancement of medical technology and a continued commitment to innovation, Việt Nam’s healthcare sector is poised to continue its rise, cementing its position on the global stage and offering life-changing opportunities to millions of patients, both in Việt Nam and abroad.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom