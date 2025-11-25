$79 million registered to support flood-hit residents

HÀ NỘI — As of 12:00 on November 25, total donations registered through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee’s Central Relief Committee to support people affected by recent storms and flooding exceeded VNĐ2.08 trillion (US$78.86 million), as per preliminary statistics.

By November 24, more than 1.05 million citizens and nearly 61,000 businesses had made donations via the relief committee. Contributions both in cash and in kind already transferred to it amounted to nearly VNĐ945.82 billion in value.

Meanwhile, the entire VFF network nationwide has received more than VNĐ3.2 trillion ($121.3 million) in financial aid for people to overcome the disaster aftermath.

The Central Relief Committee has so far disbursed nine rounds of relief worth over VNĐ678.18 billion in total, targeting 23 provinces and cities in the northern and central regions.

Localities and collectives have directly delivered VNĐ118.5 billion in assistance to affected provinces and cities. Vingroup, via its Thiện Tâm Fund, had disbursed more than VNĐ350 billion as of November 21, equivalent to 70 per cent of its VNĐ500 billion Phase-1 relief package.

On November 25, representatives of the VFF Central Committee received contributions from various units, including the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation (VNĐ450 million), the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (VNĐ1.3 billion), Diana Unicharm JSC (VNĐ1 billion), Vietnam Airlines Corporation (VNĐ1 billion), Phương Đông Investment One-Member Company Limited (VNĐ1 billion), and University of Transport Technology (VNĐ300 million), among many others.

Since October, VFF committees across the 34 provinces and cities have launched fundraising campaigns in response to the call of the VFF Presidium, mobilising on-site support and directly transferring assistance to affected localities. — VNA/VNS