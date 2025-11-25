Prenn Pass temporarily reopens after landslide

LÂM ĐỒNG — The central province Lâm Đồng on Tuesday afternoon temporarily reopened the Prenn Pass, the main route connecting southern localities with Đà Lạt City, after a major landslide shut down the four-lane mountain road earlier this month.

Earlier on November 17 morning, a severe landslide crippled the pass, forcing the provincial People’s Committee to declare a state of emergency and close the route to all vehicles and pedestrians.

According to the provincial Department of Construction, heavy rain and storms continue to pose risks across the area, while contractors are still carrying out repairs and restoration work on the pass.

The department advised drivers to avoid travelling through the Prenn Pass during heavy rain, at night, or when visibility is low due to fog, except in essential cases. Motorists are advised to remain vigilant about road conditions and be prepared to respond to potential incidents.

Vehicles should travel slowly, follow traffic signs and temporary diversions, and comply with safety instructions at active construction sites.

The provincial Traffic Police Division and the Xuân Hương Ward People’s Committee in Đà Lạt have been asked to maintain regular patrols to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the repair period. Meanwhile, Project Management Board No 1 has been tasked with installing traffic signage in accordance with the approved construction and diversion plan.

During a Tuesday meeting on solutions to repair storm- and flood-damaged transport infrastructure, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Hồng Hải instructed relevant agencies to prioritise handling subsidence along the Prenn Pass.

Hải assigned the Department of Construction to implement the reopening in two phases. Phase 1 focuses on temporary reopening before 1pm on Tuesday, and phase 2 implements full reopening before the Tết (traditional Lunar New Year) holiday (around February 10 next year), after completing repairs to all landslide and road-surface damage.

Once the repairs are fully completed, the Department of Construction will assume long-term management of the route.

The Prenn Pass upgrade and expansion project, launched on February 10, 2023, covers 7.4 km with a four-lane design, a 15.5-metre roadbed, and a 14.5-metre carriageway. The project has a total investment of VNĐ553 billion from the provincial budget and is scheduled for implementation during 2022–2023. It is considered a critical gateway linking Đà Lạt City with Liên Khương International Airport.

Currently, four routes connect Đà Lạt with the southern provinces, but the two most important and convenient ones, including Prenn Pass and Mimosa Pass, have both suffered serious subsidence and remain under a declared state of emergency due to natural disasters. — VNS