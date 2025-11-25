Sanofi, Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital sign MOU to advance patient care quality

HCM CITY — Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam and Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital in HCM City have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration over the coming years.

In recent years the two have partnered to organise scientific conferences and professional training programmes, providing up-to-date clinical knowledge and practical experience for healthcare professionals in a number of specialties.

Under the new agreement, the partnership will be expanded to a broader and more comprehensive level, with a focus on three key therapeutic areas: cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and influenza.

They will concentrate on enhancing training and research, aiming to update clinical guidelines, share international best practices and improve the clinical competencies and practical skills of the hospital’s medical staff.

The partnership will also work to strengthen community awareness and patient adherence efforts, including the development of educational content and the provision of online consultations through digital platforms to support chronic disease management.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyễn Hoàng Hải, director of Nhân Dân Gia Định, said the hospital was committed to developing three strategic pillars: improving the quality of treatment, advancing specialised healthcare and promoting training and scientific research.

“Our collaboration with Sanofi provides valuable resources for organising scientific conferences, continuous medical training and sharing the latest medical information with our doctors, especially young physicians.

“We hope this partnership will expand into additional areas to further enhance clinical quality and better meet the healthcare needs of the community.”

Didier Martin, head of pharma at Sanofi Vietnam, said: “Sanofi has been and will continue to partner with leading healthcare institutions across Vietnam to help provide better care conditions and more effective treatment and prevention for patients.

“We remain committed to delivering advanced scientific solutions, pursuing our vision of enabling people to live healthier lives and contributing to elevating healthcare standards in Việt Nam.”

According to the two sides, the signing of the MOU marks not only a new chapter in their strategic partnership but will also help enhance treatment outcomes and patient care.

It is expected to deliver professional programmes and contribute to building a more modern, efficient and sustainable healthcare system, laying a strong foundation for further initiatives and contributions to the community. — VNS