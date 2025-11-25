Experts call for stronger prevention as high-risk pneumococcal serotypes evolve

HCM CITY – More than 1,000 domestic and international healthcare experts gathered at a series of scientific symposia on pneumococcal disease to discuss the latest epidemiological data, with a particular focus on young children — the group most vulnerable to highly virulent strains.

The symposia, themed “Serotype Dynamics in Pediatric Pneumococcal Disease,” were organised by Pfizer Vietnam in collaboration with the Department of Pediatrics and the Centre for Health Professionals Training at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in HCM City.

Held in HCM City on November 11 and in Hà Nội on November 13, the events provided a platform for experts to share insights on early and comprehensive prevention strategies aimed at better controlling high-risk pneumococcal serotypes. Discussions also highlighted the global impact and longstanding legacy of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, underscoring their role in reducing disease burden and improving child health outcomes.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), pneumococcus causes approximately 1.6 million deaths globally each year, including about 1 million among children under five.

The bacterium is responsible for severe illnesses such as pneumonia and otitis media, as well as life-threatening invasive diseases like meningitis and bacteremia.

Việt Nam ranks among the 15 countries with the highest burden of childhood pneumonia, a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children under five.

Studies show that young children are at particularly high risk of infection from highly virulent pneumococcal serotypes.

Invasive disease can lead to serious neurological, cardiac and renal complications, with 25–50 per cent of survivors facing long-term neurological sequelae.

Speaking at the symposia, Dr. Trương Hữu Khanh, former head of the Department of Infection and Neurology at Children’s Hospital 1 in HCM City and vice president of the Infectious Diseases Association, said young children are the most vulnerable group to pneumococcus, especially when infected with highly virulent serotypes.

“The invasiveness and virulence vary across pneumococcal serotypes, necessitating the need for prevention strategies that broadly cover high-risk serotypes.”

He discussed the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), warning that pneumococcus is among the leading pathogens associated with AMR-related deaths.

A 2019 Lancet study estimated that around 600,000 deaths each year are linked to antibiotic-resistant pneumococcus, with about 125,000 directly caused by resistant strains.

More than 100 pneumococcal serotypes have been identified, with 23 accounting for approximately 80–90 per cent of invasive disease in children.

High-risk serotypes such as 1, 3, 5, 6A, 7F, 8, 11A, 12F, 15A, 19A, 19F, and 31 continue to circulate and evolve, underscoring the need to update prevention approaches based on current epidemiological trends.

Given the rising AMR threat and complex serotype evolution, experts stressed the importance of proactive prevention, aligning with Resolution 72-NQ/TW, which calls for shifting the healthcare system’s focus from treatment to prevention.

Recommended strategies include strengthening hygiene practices, improving community awareness of pneumococcal disease and its early symptoms, and promoting early proactive measures.

WHO identifies vaccination as one of the most effective tools for reducing the burden of infectious diseases, particularly amid growing antibiotic resistance.

Vaccination not only protects individuals but also reduces bacterial carriage, thereby enhancing community-level protection.

Professor Javier Díez Domingo of the Vaccine Research Department at the FISABIO Public Health Foundation in Valencia, Spain, said the ongoing circulation and evolution of pneumococcal serotypes highlight the urgent need for close monitoring and updated prevention approaches.

“The application of advanced preventive solutions with broad high-risk serotype coverage is essential to close current immunity gaps.”

He noted that such scientific approaches are crucial for minimising morbidity and mortality from invasive pneumococcal disease, while also contributing to sustainable and proactive protection of child health.

Việt Nam’s Ministry of Health has licensed five pneumococcal vaccines to date, including four conjugate vaccines, which help stimulate immune memory and reduce nasopharyngeal carriage, thereby strengthening herd immunity and long-lasting protection.

Dr. Mark Fletcher, Senior Director for Pfizer Vaccines Research and Development, Medical Affairs, said the legacy of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines represents a major global medical milestone, having been implemented in more than 160 countries and demonstrating significant reductions in disease burden and mortality among children.

“We believe this provides a solid foundation to further expand protective coverage, enhance preventive effectiveness, and address complex future health challenges such as antimicrobial resistance.”

The symposia form part of Pfizer Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to support the healthcare sector through awareness initiatives and the sharing of international best practices, contributing to public health protection — particularly safeguarding children, who represent the nation’s future. — VNS