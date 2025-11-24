Politics & Law
Home Society

Help from all over Việt Nam

November 24, 2025 - 17:42
Food, clothes and essential items have been donated from all over the country to support people affected by floods in the central and Central Highland regions. An emergency aid package of nearly US$42 million will be allocated from the central budget to the four hardest-hit provinces of Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, Gia Lai and Đắk Lắk.

