Social media accounts punished for spreading false information about central Việt Nam floods

ĐẮK LẮK — Police in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk have taken action against 52 social media accounts for sharing unverified or false information about recent deadly floods in central Việt Nam.

The province’s Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Division said the accounts posted or circulated misleading images, videos, and claims, including fabricated casualty figures and false rescue reports, creating public confusion during severe flooding in eastern Đắk Lắk (formerly part of Phú Yên Province).

Authorities summoned and warned 17 individuals, requiring written commitments not to repeat the violations, and fined five others a total of VNĐ37.5 million (US$1,470). Thirty accounts were ordered to remove misleading content.

One viral video showed a woman claiming “hundreds of people” had died in a single commune. Officials later confirmed this was false.

The woman told police that while delivering relief in flooded areas, she shared what she had seen and heard from others without verification and did not realise she was being filmed or that the footage would circulate online.

According to Hòa Thịnh Commune's authorities, the locality has recorded 23 deaths and one missing person so far, while the total death toll in Đắk Lắk Province stands at 63. The flooding has been most severe in Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, and Khánh Hòa provinces, caused by days of torrential rain and widespread flash floods.

Việt Nam’s swift response, decisive direction, and strong inter-agency coordination in managing the disaster and mobilising rescue efforts have drawn praise from the international community.

The Ministry of Public Security had warned that during ongoing extreme weather, fabricated flood-related content, including AI-generated videos and images, is being widely shared online. Some accounts falsely claimed thousands of deaths or victims in need of rescue to gain attention or solicit donations.

Authorities said such misinformation spreads rapidly, causes public panic, and undermines rescue and relief efforts.

Police continue to use technical and investigative measures to track and punish those responsible, including criminal prosecution for serious cases. — VNS