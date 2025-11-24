Accident kills two on Thanh Trì Bridge in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A serious traffic accident on Thanh Trì Bridge, heading towards Đỗ Mười Street in Vĩnh Hưng Ward, Hà Nội, left two people dead and a car engulfed in flames on Sunday evening.

According to initial reports, at around 7:15pm a passenger coach travelling down the bridge towards Đỗ Mười Street suddenly lost control and crashed into a motorbike moving in the same direction.

The force of the collision killed both people on the motorbike and sent the vehicle tumbling off the side of the bridge.

The coach then continued for a short distance before slamming into the bridge barrier and bursting into flames.

The incident caused a traffic tailback of roughly two kilometres, with many drivers taking more than 30 minutes to get through the congestion.

By Monday morning, authorities had cleared the scene and traffic on the bridge had returned to normal.

Speaking to reporters, a representative of Vĩnh Hưng Ward Police said the authorities were urgently investigating the cause of the crash.

Thanh Trì Bridge spans the Hồng (Red) River, stretching more than 3km and connecting the former Hoàng Mai District with the former Gia Lâm District.

It has four lanes in each direction, three for cars and the innermost lane beside the barrier reserved for motorbikes with a maximum speed limit of 60 km/h.— VNS