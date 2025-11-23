Floods cause widespread damage across southern Khánh Hòa Province

The US announces preliminary conclusion of anti-dumping duty review on Vietnamese honey
KHÁNH HOÀ — Although floodwaters had receded in Khánh Hoà Province on Saturday, many low-lying areas along the Cái Phan Rang River (Khánh Hòa) remained deeply flooded.
Recent heavy rains have disrupted daily life and caused major losses to agricultural production, particularly vineyards, Vietnamese apple orchards and herds of goats, sheep and cattle. Local authorities are working urgently to assess the damage, provide assistance and help restore livelihoods. VNS
|A residential area in Ninh Phước Commune, Khánh Hòa Province remains heavily flooded. VNA/VNS Photo
|Vineyards in Ninh Phước Commune (Khánh Hòa) are at risk of being completely wiped out after the recent flooding.
|Residents of Ninh Phước Commune clean their homes after the floods.
|A Vietnamese apple orchard in Ninh Phước Commune is at risk of being wiped out after the recent floods.
|Although the floodwaters have receded, many homes along the Cái Phan Rang River in Ninh Phước Commune remain deeply flooded.