Floods cause widespread damage across southern Khánh Hòa Province

KHÁNH HOÀ — Although floodwaters had receded in Khánh Hoà Province on Saturday, many low-lying areas along the Cái Phan Rang River (Khánh Hòa) remained deeply flooded.

Recent heavy rains have disrupted daily life and caused major losses to agricultural production, particularly vineyards, Vietnamese apple orchards and herds of goats, sheep and cattle. Local authorities are working urgently to assess the damage, provide assistance and help restore livelihoods. VNS