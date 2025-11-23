Provinces and cities work to support residents in flood-hit areas

HÀ NỘI — Localities across Việt Nam are working hard to support residents of central and Central Highlands provinces that have been severely affected by flooding due to recent typhoons.

Hundreds of residents in Trảng Dài Ward, Đồng Nai Province, have gathered since Saturday night to make bánh chưng and bánh tét (traditional Vietnamese rice cakes) and pack essential goods to send to people in the hard-hit central provinces.

Each participant was assigned clear tasks. Children washed and dried dong leaves and banana leaves to wrap the cakes, while adults washed rice, peeled beans, marinated meat, wrapped cakes, chopped firewood and lit fires, all in a very urgent spirit.

Wrapped cakes were immediately transferred to the cooking area, where more than 10 large pots were waiting.

All of the rice, meat, beans and leaves for wrapping were donated by the people.

Tens of tonnes of essential goods, including clothes, instant noodles, rice, milk, water and cakes, have been brought by volunteers, who also worked to sort the items and pack them carefully.

Volunteer Nguyễn Thị Thương said she was heartbroken to see the heavy losses suffered by her compatriots due to the floods.

After hearing that Trảng Dài Ward was calling for people to help, she quickly collected clothes and goods from home to send in the relief packages, and joined in the cake production.

Hồ Thanh Tâm, who started the bánh chưng programme, said he posted information on social networks to call for participation and support. Initially, the group planned to make about 1,000 bánh chưng and bánh tét to send to people in flood-hit areas. But thousands of people in the ward and nearby areas joined to help.

“Thus far, the group has made over 4,000 rice cakes, exceeding the plan. People continue to bring donations to people in the flood-hit areas, and we are making more cakes,” Tâm said.

More help from Hải Phòng

The Hải Phòng City People's Committee allocated VNĐ40 billion (US$1.5 million) from the Natural Disaster Prevention Fund to send to Đắk Lắk Province.

On Sunday, a delegation from the city led by Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee Nguyễn Minh Hùng arrived in Đắk Lắk to deliver aid and conduct an on-site survey to better understand the urgent needs of the locality.

Along with financial resources, the city's health sector assigned personnel to reinforce Đắk Lắk.

The city has also arranged to send as many as 2.5 tonnes of disinfectant, 400,000 water disinfectant tablets and various essential medicines to Đắk Lắk Province as requested by the provincial Department of Health, along with 21 medical workers from Hải Phòng.

On November 14, a delegation led by Hải Phòng Party Secretary Lê Tiến Châu visited Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai provinces, presenting each locality with VNĐ10 billion ($379,000) for recovery.

Military ready

After receiving the mission from the Air Defence - Air Force Command, Regiment 930 on Sunday morning prepared helicopters and rescue forces to help people in central region.

Regiment 930's Mi-17 aircraft took off from the Phù Cát Airport carrying 1.5 tonnes of food and other essential supplies, including cakes, milk, drinking water and life jackets to give to residents isolated by floods in Đắk Lắk Province's Tuy An Đông, Tuy An Tây and Long Thăng Stadium areas.

Under current plans, after completing the first trip Regiment 930 will conduct a second relief flight to help residents in other isolated and flood-affected areas in the province.

Further support from Quảng Ninh

Quảng Ninh Province will immediately give VNĐ50 billion ($1.9 million) from its budget to help Lâm Đồng repair infrastructure and houses.

The health sector has prepared medical supplies and disinfectants, including three tonnes of Cloramin B, 30,000 Aquatabs tablets and 500kg alum, as well as assigning medical staff ready to assist with epidemic prevention after the floods.

More than 200 medical workers are ready to go to the scene for disease control and health care.

Local industries and businesses have coordinated to collect instant noodles, dried food, cakes, blankets and mosquito nets.

Meanwhile, the provincial Military Command has donated one tonne of dried food and 5,000 sets of clothing.

Permanent Deputy Chairman of the provincial Fatherland Front Committee Nguyễn Chí Thành said that about 45 tonnes of goods have already been given to support Lâm Đồng's flood-affected residents.

In the next two to five days, Quảng Ninh plans to continue sending relief shipments, increasing its total support to about 100 tonnes. It also plans to assist people in overcoming the consequences of the floods and stabilise their lives.

Aside from its initial support activities, Quảng Ninh has also promoted fundraising campaigns among the public, businesses and organisations. The provincial Red Cross Society has launched a campaign soliciting financial and essential goods donations until December 10. — VNS