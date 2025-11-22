Central Relief Committee allocates VNĐ80 billion to four flood-hit provinces

HÀ NỘI — The Central Relief Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on November 22 decided to allocate VNĐ80 billion (US$3.03 million) to assist four central provinces severely affected by recent flooding – Lâm Đồng, Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai – with each receiving VNĐ20 billion ($760 million).

Representing the Party, State and VFF, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú handed over support to Khánh Hòa.

VFF President Bùi Thị Minh Hoài presented the funding to Lâm Đồng, while Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang delivered assistance to Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai respectively.

The support reflects nationwide solidarity, with the funding to be disbursed promptly and transparently to help residents stabilise their lives and restore production.

The Central Relief Committee reported that as of November 22, contributions through the VFF system had surpassed VNĐ1.4 trillion ($53.1 million).

This includes VNĐ618.5 billion ($23.5 million) pledged by organisations via the committee but transferred directly to affected localities, notably the VNĐ500 billion ($18.9 million) package from the Kind Heart Foundation of Vingroup, as well as donations from Hà Nội, Cần Thơ, Ecopark, Samsung Vietnam and Honda Vietnam. An additional VNĐ112.596 billion ($4.26 million) was raised during the Autumn Fair, and over VNĐ701 billion ($26.6 million) has been sent directly to the Committee in cash and essential goods.

Nationwide, VFF bodies at all levels have mobilised more than VNĐ2.8 trillion ($106.2 million) for flood relief. The Central Relief Committee alone has allocated nine support packages totalling VNĐ678.18 billion ($25.8 million) to 23 provinces, while localities and units have provided another VNĐ118.5 billion ($4.5 million). The Kind Heart Foundation has already disbursed over VNĐ350 billion ($13.3 million), 70 per cent of its pledge.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang presented VNĐ50 billion ($1.9 million) in emergency support raised from officials and residents of the city to Khánh Hòa.

Earlier, a team of fifty doctors from the city arrived in Nha Trang to provide medical services, while the HCM City Military Command delivered 1,450 life jackets and rescue buoys.

On November 21, the HCM City VFF Committee Committee received fifteen tonnes of relief goods, transported overnight to the central region.

Additional contributions continue to arrive, including 1,000 life jackets from the municipal police; 10,000 medical kits from the Health Department; drinking water supplies from Sawaco and Sapuwa; and 30 tonnes of goods from Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda worth nearly VNĐ900 million ($34,200). — VNS