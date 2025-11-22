Việt Nam, China step up cooperation in traditional medicine

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese and Chinese medical experts gathered in Hà Nội on Saturday at the 21st International Congress on Luobing Theory Overseas Forum to beef up cooperation in traditional medicine.

Wu Guoquan, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam, said Việt Nam and China, as long-standing neighbouring countries with a time-honoured traditional relationship, each possess a “precious gem” in traditional medicine. Under the leadership of both countries, traditional medicine has contributed to protecting public health and improving people’s well-being.

He noted that safeguarding public health is a key area of scientific research. Traditional medicine, the cultural essence of both nations, has been widely inherited and developed around the world and serves as a bridge for medical cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

Both China and Việt Nam attach great importance to traditional medicine because of its growing effectiveness in disease prevention and treatment, combining preservation of national cultural heritage with knowledge from modern medical science, he said.

Xu Chunbo, deputy secretary-general of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, called for further development of traditional medicine theory as well as stronger collaboration between Chinese and foreign experts, especially Vietnamese experts.

Echoing Xu Chunbo’s message, Associate Professor Đoàn Quang Huy, deputy director of the Việt Nam National University of Traditional Medicine, said Việt Nam’s traditional medicine is gaining opportunities to engage with other medical systems, innovate development approaches suited to modern needs.

He said agencies and institutions from Việt Nam and China are actively sharing achievements, discussing new research directions, strengthening the application of traditional medicine and meridian theory in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases, stroke, endocrine disorders and respiratory illnesses and promoting cooperation in training.

“The Việt Nam National University of Traditional Medicine has been partnering with institutions in the United States, France, Spain and China. We have cooperated with Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine since 2008, sending about 100 trainees to Tianjin each year. Since 2016, we have also worked with Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical, known for its traditional Chinese medicines,” Huy said.

Senior leaders of Việt Nam and China recently issued concrete guidance on cooperation in traditional medicine.

In the Joint Statement issued during the state visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Việt Nam in April 2025, both sides affirmed to continue to promote exchanges and cooperation in healthcare, public health, prevention of infectious diseases and traditional medicine.

In the joint statement issued during the state visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm to China in August 2024, the two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in healthcare, public health, traditional medicine and disaster prevention and mitigation.

In August 2024, Vietnamese Ministry of Health and China’s National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine inked a memorandum of understanding on various areas, including policy information sharing, personnel training, scientific research and promoting traditional medicine culture. — VNS