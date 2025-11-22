Nation mobilises support for flood-hit communities in the central region and Central Highlands

HÀ NỘI — Localities across the country are launching campaigns to assist residents affected by severe flooding in the central region and Central Highlands, reflecting a nationwide effort to help devastated communities recover.

In Hà Nội, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee held a programme on November 22 to support flood-hit areas.

Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội, Bùi Huyền Mai said the scale of losses in the central region and Central Highlands demanded an even stronger spirit of compassion and solidarity.

She called on agencies, organisations, armed forces, businesses, officials, Party members and citizens to actively contribute, stressing that every gesture of support, large or small, was meaningful.

She said that natural disasters might sweep away property, but they could not erase humanity or the bond between compatriots.

Immediately after the launch, city leaders and delegates donated to the campaign, with contributions at the Hà Nội Party Committee venue alone exceeding VNĐ279 million (US$10,600).

Following the Politburo’s assignment for Quảng Ninh to directly support Lâm Đồng in post-flood recovery, the locality has urgently mobilised resources.

Food, medicine, clothing, books and essential supplies are being prepared for delivery to hard-hit communities, while authorities remain in constant contact with Lâm Đồng to assess needs.

Provincial Party Secretary Vũ Đại Thắng said losses in Lâm Đồng were enormous, requiring rapid and effective support.

A working delegation is set to travel to the area to provide direct relief, while longer-term recovery measures will begin soon.

Alongside socialised contributions and support mobilised through the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, Quảng Ninh will allocate an initial VNĐ50 billion from its budget to help restore infrastructure, housing and livelihoods.

The Ministry of National Defence has ordered strengthened management and deployment of national reserve supplies to aid flood response in the central region.

General Nguyễn Tân Cương, chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army and deputy minister of National Defence, instructed relevant units to propose the release of reserve goods for affected localities in accordance with regulations and ministry guidelines.

In Gia Lai, emergency support has been approved for tens of thousands of residents impacted by historic flooding. Each person in households with flooded homes will receive fifteen kilogrammes of rice per month for three months. Poor, near-poor and especially disadvantaged households with flooded homes will receive VNĐ2 million ($76) per household per month over the same period. Housing support includes VNĐ60 million ($2,300) for completely collapsed houses, VNĐ5 million ($190) for homes with roofs blown off, and VNĐ2 million ($76) for partially damaged houses. Funding will come from the State budget, the Disaster Prevention Fund, socialised resources and other lawful sources.

In Hà Tĩnh, residents and charitable groups have also mobilised to support flood-hit localities, particularly Đắk Lắk. Local volunteer Trần Thị Lan Hương appealed online for contributions of essential goods, leading to the establishment of two collection points.

Residents donated water, bread, clothing and money, and within two days the group had gathered around one thousand boxes of bottled water, nine hundred boxes of instant noodles, fresh bread, milk, dried food and about two tonnes of clothes and blankets. Volunteers planned to depart on the evening of November 22 to deliver supplies directly to isolated communities.

The Hương Sơn “Connecting Love” group has been preparing nearly one thousand bánh chưng for affected areas, after mobilising volunteers, kitchens and ingredients through the night of November 21. The group raised more than VNĐ40 million to provide goods for Đắk Lắk.

Meanwhile, Hà Tĩnh rescue teams have travelled to Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai to help evacuate residents. Đậu Văn Mân, head of the SOS Mân Côi Hà Tĩnh rescue team, said the group arrived in Tuy Hòa Ward, Đắk Lắk on November 20 with four inflatable boats and had rescued many people stranded by deep floodwaters, while also transporting essential supplies to affected households.

The broad mobilisation from authorities, armed forces, organisations and citizens underscores a shared determination to help flood-stricken communities overcome hardship and stabilise their lives. — VNS