PM has talks with leaders of RoK, India, Spain on G20 Summit sidelines

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had separate meetings on the morning of November 22 (local time) with the President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Prime Minister of India and Spain to discuss ways to advance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on international issues of shared concern.

The meetings were held within the framework of PM Chính's trip to South Africa for the G20 Summit and bilateral activities.

Meeting with RoK President Lee Jae Myung, PM Chính congratulated the Government and people of the RoK on the 80th National Liberation Day and commended Seoul for successfully hosting the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week as well as for its role as host of APEC 2025. He conveyed warm greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường and other key Vietnamese leaders to President Lee.

He thanked the President, Government and people of the RoK for their thoughtful arrangements during the state visit by General Secretary Lâm in August and President Cường’s participation in the 32nd APEC Leaders’ Week. He also noted the positive outcomes of the visit to Việt Nam by Speaker of the Korean National Assembly Woo Won Shik from November 20 to 22.

President Lee extended his regards to Việt Nam’s high-ranking leaders, affirming that the RoK regards Việt Nam as a key partner in its regional foreign policy and stands ready to accompany Việt Nam on its future development path.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong progress of the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly following recent high-level engagements. They agreed to continue strengthening political trust through increased exchanges of high-level delegations; expand substantive cooperation in defence and security; and deepen economic, trade and investment ties.

They also shared the vision of promoting cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as a new pillar of bilateral relations, while reinforcing collaboration in labour, culture, tourism and locality-to-locality exchanges.

President Lee emphasised that his country is actively promoting labour cooperation programmes to further enhance bilateral cooperation in this area.

Both sides agreed to step up coordination on regional and international issues, with the RoK expressing support and willingness to share its experience with Việt Nam in preparing for APEC 2027.

PM Chính conveyed an invitation from General Secretary Lâm and other key leaders to President Lee to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time. President Lee accepted the invitation with pleasure.

At his meeting with Indian PM Narendra Modi, the two leaders expressed delight at the robust development of the Việt Nam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, noting the considerable potential for further deepening cooperation.

Both sides agreed to create breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation; expand defence and security ties; and elevate science and technology as a key area of bilateral collaboration.

PM Chính proposed that the two sides increase exchanges of high-level delegations, expand market access for each other's goods, and consider a bilateral trade agreement.

He encouraged the Indian Government to support major Indian corporations in investing in high-quality projects in Việt Nam, particularly in infrastructure, green energy and logistics, while establishing joint research groups in areas of India’s science and technological strength.

PM Modi expressed support for these proposals, affirmed India’s readiness to promote high-level exchanges and market access, and conveyed his greetings to Việt Nam’s high-ranking leaders.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen consultations and coordination at multilateral mechanisms and international organisations, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Meeting with Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez, PM Chính welcomed recent progress in Việt Nam–Spain relations and called for enhanced contacts and delegation exchanges, particularly at high level, as well as active implementation of the Joint Statement issued in April 2025 on upgrading ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He proposed that both sides effectively implement the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to raise bilateral trade beyond US$8 billion in the near term, and establish new cooperation mechanisms in infrastructure, high-speed rail, science and technology, innovation, agriculture and human resources training.

He also suggested that the two countries consider signing agreements on visa exemption for holders of ordinary and official passports, and asked Spain to continue supporting efforts within the EU to ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and advocate for the early removal of the European Commission’s “yellow card” on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Việt Nam.

PM Pedro Sánchez welcomed Việt Nam’s proposals and recalled his good impressions from his visit to Việt Nam in April 2025. He noted that both sides should expand trade and investment in areas with significant potential to strengthen mutual interests amid global uncertainties.

He suggested strengthening tourism, cultural, artistic and sports exchanges to foster closer ties between the peoples of the two countries, and reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to enhancing its comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam as well as relations between the EU and ASEAN.

The two leaders also agreed to intensify cooperation at multilateral forums and exchanged views on several regional and international issues of shared concern. — VNS