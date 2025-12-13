Top legislator meets Cần Thơ voters after 15th National Assembly’s 10th session

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, together with the delegation of NA deputies in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ, met with voters in Vị Thanh Ward on Saturday afternoon shortly after the 15th legislature’s 10th session.

Voters highly praised the outcomes of the 10th session, describing it as a historic sitting. They particularly welcomed the NA’s adoption of a resolution introducing specific mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles in the implementation of the land law; amendments to education-related laws; and resolutions aimed at improving the quality of education and training, healthcare, population work and development for the 2026–2035 period.

Several voters called on the Government to study and submit to the NA an early adjustment to raise the base salary in 2026. Other concerns raised included the upgrading of transport infrastructure, planning work, and social insurance policies.

Responding to voters’ views, Chairman Mẫn noted that the legislature, at its 10th session, passed 51 laws and 39 resolutions, including eight normative resolutions, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of all laws and normative resolutions adopted during the entire 15th tenure.

The laws and resolutions approved at the session addresses the most pressing issues of social life, such as housing, healthcare and administrative procedures, he said, stressing that they have a direct and positive impact on people’s daily lives and place citizens’ interests at the centre of policymaking.

“All cumbersome administrative procedures that cause inconvenience to the people must be dealt with,” the top legislator underlined.

He requested that, following the meeting, Cần Thơ consolidate voters’ opinions and recommendations, with a focus on decisively eliminating suspended or delayed planning, reforming administrative procedures, particularly those related to land and the issuance of land-use right certificates, and upgrading transport infrastructure.

Chairman Mẫn also urged the city to review and promptly repair any temporary or dilapidated houses to ensure people can welcome the Lunar New Year (Tết) in decent homes, while stepping up the construction of charity houses in line with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front’s campaigns.

Regarding tasks ahead, he called on Cần Thơ to effectively implement key resolutions of the Party Central Committee, including the Politburo's Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on building and developing the city to 2030 with a vision to 2045, and the NA’s Resolution No. 45/2022/QH15 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for Cần Thơ’s development.

The top legislator also stressed the need for comprehensive solutions to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital, with attention given to ODA-funded projects and projects in transport, irrigation and infrastructure development, as well as efforts to attract investors to large-scale projects to drive the city’s future growth.

In addition, the NA Chairman highlighted the importance of restructuring the local economy, developing agro-forestry-fisheries, advancing education and training, raising educational standards and public awareness, promoting digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence, and improving healthcare services and treatment quality.

At the meeting, the NA leader witnessed leaders of the Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group present financial support worth VNĐ5.3 billion (over US$201,000) to Hòa An Commune for its construction of rural transport roads. — VNA/VNS