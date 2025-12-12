Resolution 57: Digital platform for civil judgment enforcement launched

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Justice on Friday officially launched the national digital platform for civil judgment enforcement along with the intelligent operations centre for the civil judgment enforcement system, within a conference in Hà Nội to roll out tasks for civil and administrative judgment enforcement in 2026.

The launch of the platform and the centre forms part of the ministry’s digital transformation drive, in line with Resolution 71/NQ-CP 2025 amending the action plan to implement Resolution 57-NQ/TW.

The Politburo’s Resolution 57, dated December 22, 2024, affirms that developing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation is a top strategic breakthrough and the main driver to accelerate the growth of modern productive forces, improve production relations, reform national governance, and foster socio-economic growth.

The digital platform will be deployed nationwide across the Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement, and relevant agencies in all the 34 cities and provinces, with more than 6,800 users, including enforcement officers and professional staff.

Developed as a comprehensive solution, the platform enables the seamless digitalisation of all civil judgment enforcement procedures. It integrates and connects all professional workflows, databases and digital services, delivering major efficiency improvements. It also allows procedures to be handled independently of administrative boundaries and geographical distance, reduces the burden of reporting and statistics, and enhances the effectiveness of management and decision-making.

A standout feature is the application of artificial intelligence (AI), which automates data extraction, task allocation and progress monitoring. Citizens will be able to interact easily with the system, look up case files, and receive notifications via QR code or VNeID across digital platforms. The platform also forms a unified, accurate and real-time shared database linking civil judgment enforcement agencies with courts, public security forces, the national population database, banks, postal services and other ministries and sectors. This ensures digitalised, automated and more efficient case processing, providing a streamlined and convenient experience for individuals and businesses.

Civil enforcement officers access the platform via a shared gateway; after authentication and authorisation, they are directed to specialised modules covering the entire workflow, from file receipt and case acceptance to enforcement, asset handling, fund management and operational oversight.

Through the platform and the centre, AI is used extensively to shorten processing times, reduce manual workloads and improve accuracy and transparency. The completion and rollout of the digital platform marks a major step towards a unified, efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly civil judgment enforcement process. Citizens may submit their documents quickly online or at the nearest civil judgment enforcement one-stop service unit, regardless of administrative boundaries. — VNA/VNS