Ample room remains for Việt Nam-Paraguay economic ties: Ambassador

BUENO AIRES — There is still much room to enhance trade and investment ties between Việt Nam and Paraguay, given that Việt Nam's strength in electronics manufacturing can complement Paraguay's advantages in agriculture and clean energy, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Paraguay Ngô Minh Nguyệt.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties on Thursday, Nguyệt affirmed that Việt Nam, one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, can become a strategic partner to help Paraguay expand its presence in the regional market.

The two countries can also continue to bring into full play mechanisms such as the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), of which Paraguay is a member, as well as other multilateral organisations to strengthen their cooperation, she said.

On this occasion, the diplomat praised the role of Việt Nam's Honorary Consul in Paraguay, María Del Carmen Pérez, in promoting the connectivity between the two countries and contributing to the organisation of this ceremony.

As part of her working visit to Asuncion, Nguyệt held a meeting with Director-General of Multilateral Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay Nimia Da Silva Boschert to discuss measures to further promote political, economic, and trade relations, particularly within multilateral and regional forums such as the United Nations and Mercosur.

Meeting the ambassador, General Secretary of the Paraguayan Communist Party (PCP) Najeeb Amado announced plans to prepare for the party's congress in May 2026. He also expressed a desire to share experiences in party-building work and the organisation of political theory courses with the Communist Party of Việt Nam. The General Secretary praised Vietnam’s struggle for independence and the remarkable socio-economic achievements the country has made in its Đổi mới (Renewal) process.

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in South America about the Việt Nam–Paraguay relationship, Minister of the Secretariat of Linguistic Policies Javier Viveros praised the results the two countries have achieved, especially in political dialogue and practical cooperation, which have brought benefits to both nations.

Regarding future prospects, Viveros stated that the opportunities for bilateral collaboration are wide open, particularly in trade and culture. He noted that Việt Nam’s experience in tourism development can effectively support Paraguay. Việt Nam is currently one of the largest importers of steel, an area where Paraguay’s metallurgical industry has strength. On the other hand, Paraguay exports beef, cotton, soybeans, and corn to Việt Nam, while importing footwear, tires, and electronic products from the Southeast Asian nation.

He also noted untapped potential in sectors such as food, agricultural technology, telecommunications, renewable energy, and processing industries, and suggested both sides further promote academic exchanges, scholarships, and artistic activities, thereby strengthening mutual understanding between the two peoples. — VNA/VNS