10th session passes 30% of laws, resolutions of NA’s entire 15th term

HÀ NỘI — The 10th and final session of the 15th National Assembly wrapped up on Thursday, passing 51 laws and eight normative resolutions passed, making up 30 per cent of all legislation approved during the whole term.

The information was released at a press conference following the closing ceremony of the 10th session.

Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyễn Văn Hiển affirmed that after 40 days of urgent and disciplined work, the session came to an end, with all its planned contents and agenda completed.

The legislative body considered and decided on personnel matters within its authority, discussed draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, made decisions on important issues related to socio-economic affairs, state budget, investment policies for national target programmes, national key projects, and adjustments to the National Master Plan, among others.

Recognising that high-quality human resources are a pivotal factor for successfully implementing the country’s socio-economic development goals and tasks in the new era, the NA passed various laws and resolutions related to education, such as the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Education; the Law on Higher Education; the Law on Vocational Education; and the National Assembly’s Resolution on special, superior mechanisms and policies for the breakthrough development of education and training.

The Law on Population, the Law on Disease Prevention, and the Resolution on several breakthrough mechanisms and policies for protecting, caring for, and improving public health were also adopted, representing an important step forward, clearly demonstrating the State’s responsibility in safeguarding, caring for, and improving public health.

The legislature also passed important laws in the fields of science and technology, including the Law on Digital Transformation; the Law on Artificial Intelligence; the Law on High Technology; and the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Technology Transfer, to perfect a coherent legal framework to guide and manage the development of emerging technologies, forming a foundation for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to truly become primary drivers of socio-economic growth in the coming period.

In addition, the Law on Specialised Courts at the International Financial Centre also got approval this time, providing a complete legal basis for establishing mechanisms to swiftly and effectively resolve disputes arising from investment and business activities within the centre, using modern, advanced, and internationally aligned procedures.

During this session, the legislative body also adopted numerous laws and resolutions with wide-ranging impact to promptly institutionalise the Party’s new guidelines and resolutions on judicial reform and the prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices. The session also focused on decentralisation, delegation of authority, and removal of institutional bottlenecks in land development, investment, planning, construction, environment, energy, socio-economic development, national defence and security, and strengthening the management and development of the press in the context of rapid digital transformation.

The National Assembly reviewed and approved the Resolution of the 10th session, which includes many other important decisions. — VNA/VNS