National Assembly passes many laws, resolutions in 10th session’s final sitting

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers on Thursday adopted a resolution on groundbreaking mechanisms and policies to protect, care for, and improve public health; and another one on the investment policy for the national target programme on healthcare, population, and development for the 2026–2035 period.

The resolution on groundbreaking mechanisms and policies for protecting, caring for, and improving public health was approved by 431 lawmakers, accounting for 91.12 per cent of the total number of NA deputies.

Accordingly, the legislature agreed to expand healthcare benefits and reduce medical costs for the people. It approved a roadmap toward providing free basic hospital services within the coverage of health insurance, in line with the country’s socio-economic conditions, the financial capacity of the health insurance fund, and future premium adjustments. The resolution also allows pilot schemes to diversify health insurance packages and service models, including optional supplementary insurance offered by insurance businesses when conditions permit.

It further sets out policies on salaries and allowances for healthcare workers, recruitment mechanisms in the health sector, and measures to ensure safety for medical staff.

Meanwhile, the resolution on the investment policy for the national target programme on healthcare, population, and development for 2026–2035 was adopted with the support of 420 NA deputies, accounting for 88.79 per cent of the total number of legislators.

The programme aims to ensure universal access to primary healthcare, with early and community-level disease prevention to reduce illness; increase the birth rate; restore the sex ratio at birth to a natural balance; adapt to population ageing; and improve population quality. It also seeks to strengthen care and support for vulnerable groups and enhance the physical and mental well-being, stature, life expectancy, and overall quality of life of the Vietnamese people, towards building a healthier nation.

Specifically, the programme aims for 90 per cent of communes, wards, and special zones to meet the national criteria for commune health by 2030, rising to 95 per cent by 2035. It targets 100 per cent of the population having electronic health records and life-cycle health management from 2030.

By 2030, all provincial centres for disease control (CDC) are expected to have full capacity for testing pathogens, antigens, antibodies of dangerous infectious diseases, as well as water quality and school hygiene, in line with regulations of the Ministry of Health.

The programme will be performed with total funding of VNĐ88.63 trillion (US$3.36 billion), including VNĐ68 trillion from the central budget.

Also on the same day, the NA approved a resolution introducing certain mechanisms and policies to address difficulties and obstacles in implementing the Land Law, with 428 out of 437 presenting deputies voting in favour, accounting for 90.49 per cent of the total.

Meanwhile, the Law on amendments and supplements to several provisions of the Law on Urban and Rural Planning was passed by 429 of 437 deputies (90.70 per cent), while the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Geology and Minerals received support from 421 of 432 lawmakers. — VNA/VNS