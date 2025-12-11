Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Vietnamese frigate concludes successful visit to Japan

December 11, 2025 - 10:01
The activities held at the Kure Naval Base helped enhance mutual understanding and practical cooperation between the two sides.
Japanese officers at the Kure naval base bade farewell to Vietnamese naval leaders of the Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo. — Photo from the Việt Nam People Army's Newspaper

HÀ NỘI — Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo and a delegation of the Việt Nam People’s Navy departed Kure Port in Hiroshima prefecture on December 10, concluding a four-day visit to Japan.

During the stay, the Vietnamese delegation and the ship’s commanding officers paid a courtesy call on leaders of Kure city. Officers and sailors of both navies toured Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessel JS Tenryu, and engaged in sport exchanges.

The Vietnamese delegation visited several scenic landscapes and historical sites in Hiroshima. Before setting sail for the Republic of Korea on the next leg of its journey, Frigate 015-Tran Hung Dao conducted joint manoeuvring and at-sea communications exercises with JS Yamagiri.

Vice Admiral Tamotsu Matsumoto, Commander of the Kure district of the JMSDF, praised the visit, noting that Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo had travelled a long distance under challenging weather conditions to reach Japan – a testament, he said, to the determination and capabilities of the Việt Nam People’s Navy.

He added that the activities held at the Kure Naval Base helped enhance mutual understanding and practical cooperation between the two sides.

Kure Mayor Yoshiake Shinhara expressed his pleasure and honour in welcoming the Vietnamese frigate to the city. He said that promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two countries carries significant meaning for peace and prosperity in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS

