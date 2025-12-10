Defence Minister meets with Secretary of Russian Security Council

HÀ NỘI — General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defence, held a meeting with visiting Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese general highlighted the significance of Shoigu’s December 8-10 trip to Việt Nam, saying that it contributes to concretising major directions of the Việt Nam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new phase of cooperation, as agreed by the two leaders in May 2025.

Giang sincerely thanked Shoigu for his close and effective guidance during his role as Russian Minister of Defence, which enabled the Russian Ministry of Defence to complete the monument to the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers participating in the defence of Moscow in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

He also informed Shoigu that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence had inaugurated the Việt Nam – Soviet Union solidarity and friendship monument at the Việt Nam Military History Museum to honour the Soviet military experts who once assisted Việt Nam in its struggle for national liberation and reunification.

He noted with pleasure the reliable, practical, efficient, and comprehensive defence ties between Việt Nam and Russia, serving as a key pillar of the Việt Nam–Russia traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, with increasing all-level delegation exchanges; enhanced collaboration in training, scientific research at the Việt Nam–Russia Tropical Centre (VRTC); and effective coordination within international multilateral forums on defence, especially mechanisms led by ASEAN, including the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

Affirming Việt Nam’s support for activities led by Russia and Laos under the ADMM+ Experts' Working Groups (EWGs) on humanitarian mine action for the 2024–2027 cycle, General Giang proposed that the defence ministries continue their close coordination to effectively advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as training, experience sharing, and scientific research.

The two sides discussed global and regional issues of mutual interest. General Giang emphasised that ASEAN is playing an increasingly important role in shaping and maintaining regional security structures and promoting substantive cooperation both among its member states and with partners, including Russia.

Regarding the East Sea issue, Giang stated that Việt Nam remains steadfast in its principle of resolving disputes and disagreements by peaceful measures based on respect for the independence, sovereignty, and legitimate interests of states, and in compliance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Việt Nam is committed to fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and to promptly concluding negotiations for the signing of an efficient and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in consistent with international law, contributing to building the East Sea into a sea of peace, cooperation, and development, he stressed.

Highlighting the traditional, friendly, sincere, and close ties between Việt Nam and Russia, General Shoigu thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for sending soldiers to participate in the Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the triumph in the Great Patriotic War.

He affirmed that his country prioritises strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam, particularly in defence cooperation. He expressed his hope that the two sides will continue to strengthen training, defence industry, experience sharing in fields of mutual interest, and research collaboration within the VRTC. — VNA/VNS