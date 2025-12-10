HCM City pledges to share expertise, stand with Cuba

HCM CITY — A ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba (December 2, 1960 –2025) was held on Tuesday in HCM City by the Hồ Chí Minh Union of Friendship Organisations and the Consulate General of Cuba in the southern city.

Speaking at the event, Consul General of Cuba in HCM City Ariadne Feo Labrada recalled that Cuba became the first nation in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam on December 2, 1960. Since then, the two countries have cultivated a strong fraternal bond founded on their common struggle for independence and social justice, nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and Leader Fidel Castro.

She stressed that the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025 is a period of further achievements, contributing to strengthening bilateral ties. In the southern region, the Cuban Consulate General in HCM City has promoted solidarity activities, business exchanges and comprehensive cooperation, affirming its commitment to continuing to enhance political and economic links between the two nations.

The Consul General expressed appreciation to the Vietnamese people, especially HCM City and southern localities, for their support to Cuba through national assistance programs implemented by the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, and the “Sun without Borders” initiative organised by the city’s Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Association. She acknowledged the contributions of generations of leaders, businesses and citizens of both countries in fostering the special friendship over the past 65 years.

On behalf of city authorities, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Võ Văn Minh emphasised that the establishment of diplomatic ties 65 years ago marked an important milestone in both nations' history, symbolising a partnership that has stood the test of time. In the current context of peace, cooperation and development, the special friendship continues to be strengthened and elevated by the two Parties, the two States and their peoples.

At the local level, HCM City stands ready to share experience and accompany Cuba in fields that the city has strengths, including economy, trade, high-tech agriculture, science and technology applications in production, education and training, healthcare and digital transformation.

He noted that the city also attaches importance to promoting people-to-people exchanges, enhancing business connectivity and expanding cooperation in youth affairs, culture and tourism, acting as sustainable bridges for mutual understanding, trust and long-term development.

He underscored the city's commitment to being a sincere and consistent partner of Cuba, joining hands to overcome difficulties and realising shared values that have linked the two nations for more than six decades.

At the ceremony, representatives of the organising board of the “Sun without Border” fundraising programme, operated by the Ho Chi Minh City Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Association and several local newspapers, presented a symbolic donation of 15 solar energy systems to the Cuban Consul General for installation at primary schools in Cuba.— VNA/VNS