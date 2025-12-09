Police conclude probes into cases involving Nguyễn Văn Đài, Lê Trung Khoa

HÀ NỘI — The Security Agency for Investigation under the Ministry of Public Security has issued conclusions on the probes into the cases of “making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” that involve Nguyễn Văn Đài and Lê Trung Khoa.

The ministry said on Tuesday that the Security Agency for Investigation issued the investigation conclusion and made a prosecution proposal regarding the case of Nguyễn Văn Đài a day earlier.

It transferred the dossier to the Supreme People’s Procuracy and proposed Nguyễn Văn Đài (born on May 6, 1969, in Hưng Yên Province and residing in Bạch Mai Ward of Hà Nội before exiting Việt Nam) be prosecuted for “making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

On December 7, the agency released the investigation conclusion for the case of Lê Trung Khoa.

The dossier was also submitted to the Supreme People’s Procuracy to seek the prosecution of Lê Trung Khoa (born on September 23, 1971, in Thanh Hóa Province and residing in Đống Đa Ward of Hà Nội before exiting Việt Nam), Đỗ Văn Ngà (born on August 15, 1977, in Gia Lai Province and residing in Tuy Phước Đông Commune of Gia Lai), Huỳnh Bảo Đức (born on May 19, 1984, in HCM City and residing in Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward of HCM City), and Phạm Quang Thiện (born on November 21, 1978, in Hưng Yên Province and residing in Ô Chợ Dừa Ward of Hà Nội) for the same charge.

The agency recommended citizens stay alert and not support the suspects to commit wrongdoings or hide. Any act of assistance, encouragement, or cover-up, depending on its nature and extent, will be handled according to the law. — VNA/VNS