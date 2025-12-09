PM urges swift, bold actions for groundbreaking, inauguration of key projects by December 19

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday urged all stakeholders to take more urgent, decisive and bold actions to accelerate the progress of key infrastructure projects, with the goal of achieving simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration by December 19, 2025.

Chairing the 22nd meeting of the State steering committee for national key projects in the transport sector, PM Chính requested ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant parties to continue working tirelessly to complete and open for technical traffic 3,188km of expressways and 1,700km of coastal roads, and ensure the commencement of technical flight operations at Long Thành International Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai by the deadline.

December 19 marks the anniversary of Việt Nam's All-People Defence Festival.

He emphasised that these projects will contribute to public investment disbursement, create jobs for people and businesses, provide new development spaces, increase land value, reduce input costs, enhance product competitiveness, and facilitate travel for citizens and businesses, especially during the New Year 2026 and the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year).

Leaders of ministries, sectors, and localities were asked to focus on leadership, direction, and oversight, addressing challenges and obstacles as quickly, promptly and effectively as possible to ensure the progress and quality of projects.

They must also ensure environmental hygiene and occupational safety, while preventing corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices.

In particular, all parties involved must ensure the full implementation of policies, rights, and legitimate interests of residents affected by the projects; and allocate sufficient funding for the projects and proactively address issues related to land clearance and construction materials.

Regarding the first phase of the Long Thành International Airport, the Government leader stressed that in parallel with preparing for the technical flight, relevant parties must continue to complete the remaining components and conduct trial operations to ensure the commencement of commercial operations in the second quarter of 2026.

At the 21st meeting of the steering committee one month ago, the PM assigned 28 tasks to ministries, sectors, and localities, focusing on resolving difficulties and obstacles related to expressway projects and the acceleration of investment preparation procedures for the simultaneous ground-breaking and inauguration.

As of now, 11 tasks have been completed on time as required, 16 tasks are being actively implemented, and one task related to land clearance has not yet met the required progress. — VNA/VNS