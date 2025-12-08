PM pushes Tây Ninh to tap border gates as global connectivity hub

TÂY NINH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has directed the southern province of Tây Ninh to leverage its role as a nexus of global connectivity through its four border gates, a regional transit and a linkage for industrial development.

During a local working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on December 8, held alongside the inauguration of Tân Nam – Meun Chey international border gate, PM Chính called for sustained unity and breakthrough development, aiming for annual double-digit growth in the coming years. He stressed the importance of social welfare, support for vulnerable groups and families with meritorious service, and tackling long-standing obstacles while building a borderline of peace, cooperation and friendship.

Tây Ninh must build sustainable growth engines through sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation to match its role as a pillar of the southern key economic region and raise living standards, he said.

On specific tasks, he instructed the province to adopt drastic and concerted measures to achieve 10-10.5% GRDP growth in 2026 and sustain that pace thereafter. He ordered swift and effective rollout of the adjusted 2021-2030 provincial master plan (vision to 2050), with emphasis on industrial-urban clusters along the trans-Asia economic corridor, and required the Mộc Bài Border Gate Economic Zone master plan through 2045 to be finalised by January 2026 at the latest.

Local authorities must improve business environment, attract investment, use state capital as a lever to raise private funds, boost outbound investment to Cambodia, expand local currency settlement with the neighbour, and ensure at least one high-tech park and one innovation centre start construction in the first quarter next year.

On housing development, the province must meet national 2026 targets, while strengthening climate resilience, resource management and environmental protection, with priority to irrigation, flood control and optimal use of the strategic Dầu Tiếng Reservoir.

The enlarged Tây Ninh Province, formed by merging the former Tây Ninh and Long An, spans over 8,536 sq.km, has a population of 3.25 million across 96 commune-level units and shares a 369km border with Cambodia. It ranks 10th nationally by economic size.

This year, the province set 14 development targets, all of which are on track to be met or exceeded, with estimated GRDP growth of 9.52 per cent, second in the southern region and eighth nationwide. — VNA/VNS