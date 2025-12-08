Secretariat’s permanent member calls for better Party building work

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission must focus on providing advice on and preparing personnel matters and other necessary conditions to ensure the success of the 14th National Party Congress, said Politburo member and permanent member of the committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on December 8.

Speaking at the commission’s national teleconference to review Party building work in 2025 and set out tasks for 2026, Tú urged coordinating preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure to create an important foundation for building and consolidating the state apparatus for the new term, thereby contributing to the successful implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress right from the first year of the term.

He requested a focus on completing and effectively implementing the new organisational apparatus model. This includes urgently reviewing, supplementing, and improving institutional frameworks, as well as the functions and tasks of agencies, units and organisations within the political system to ensure smooth and coherent operations.

It also requires effective implementation of decentralisation and delegation of authority between the central and local levels, coupled with strengthening local autonomy, decision-making and accountability, he said, noting that administrative reform must be promoted to ensure efficiency and alignment with the two-tier local administration model, while inspection and supervision must be strengthened to promptly identify and resolve difficulties, obstacles, and emerging issues.

Tú also asked the Party-building organisation sector to promptly and effectively give advice on the implementation of institutional regulations on personnel work, with particular emphasis on the serious enforcement of newly issued rules, especially those concerning personnel evaluation, training, and employment, thus ensuring democracy, transparency, fairness, and objectivity.

The leader highlighted the importance of enacting a policy that supports and protects officials who are dynamic, creative, willing to think big and act bold, and take responsibility for the common good. He also stressed the need to find, train, nurture, and employ talented people, while building a strong team comprising women, young people, sci-tech experts, and ethnic minorities.

He also called for strengthening staffing in difficult areas and key sectors, and promptly replacing, allowing resignation, or dismissing officials who lack responsibility, have low credibility, or demonstrate weak capacity or poor performance, without having to wait for the end of their term or appointment period.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng affirmed that the tasks assigned by the permanent member of the Secretariat are not only requirements for 2026 but also serve as strategic orientations for the entire upcoming tenure. — VNS