Vietnamese naval delegation starts Japan visit at Kure base

HÀ NỘI — Frigate 015 – Trần Hưng Đạo – of the Việt Nam People’s Navy arrived at Kure Port in Hiroshima Prefecture on Sunday, launching its official visit to Japan.

The ship of Brigade 162, Naval Region 4, carried a naval delegation headed by Senior Captain Nguyễn Vĩnh Nam, Deputy Commander of Naval Region 4, and was making Japan its second stop on a goodwill mission that also included China and South Korea.

A formal welcome ceremony was hosted by Captain Yanagihara, representing Kure Naval Base, one of the largest bases of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force.

Senior Colonel Nguyễn Thái Sơn, Việt Nam’s Defence Attaché in Japan, was also present.

In his remarks, Captain Yanagihara conveyed his appreciation for the visit and expressed hope that the planned exchanges would further enhance cooperation between the two navies and contribute positively to Việt Nam–Japan relations.

Responding at the ceremony, Captain Nam said he was honoured to lead the delegation to Kure. He highlighted the efforts of Vessel 015’s officers and sailors, who overcame a long voyage and weather conditions to ensure the ship reached Japan safely and timely arrival.

Captain Nam said that the visit would allow both sides to gain deeper insight into each other’s countries, cultures and people, thereby reinforcing the friendly and cooperative relationship between Việt Nam and Japan, as well as between their armed forces and naval services.

This is the frigate’s second courtesy visit to Japan and its first to Kure Naval Base.

The port call forms part of efforts to implement the Joint Vision Statement on Việt Nam–Japan Defence Cooperation for the coming decade, signed in 2018, and reflects the two nations’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and globally.

It also aims to enhance cooperation, trust and mutual understanding between the two navies.

After the welcome ceremony, officers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force toured Vessel 015 – Trần Hưng Đạo and held professional exchanges with the Vietnamese delegation on board. — VNS