Home Politics & Law

Wanted notices issued for Nguyễn Văn Đài, Lê Trung Khoa

December 05, 2025 - 21:53
If anyone discovers the whereabouts of Đài and Khoa, they are legally entitled to detain the pair and immediately hand them over to the nearest police agency, procuracy, or local People’s Committee.
Nguyễn Văn Đài (left) and Lê Trung Khoa. — Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security

HÀ NỘI — The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on Friday issued wanted notices for Nguyễn Văn Đài and Lê Trung Khoa for “making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” under Clause 2, Article 117 of the Penal Code.

The agency said that on November 11, it officially launched a probe into the case of “making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam”. Based on investigation results, the agency on November 18 decided to officially initiate legal proceedings against Đài (born on May 6, 1969 in Hưng Yên Province, and residing in Bạch Mai Ward, Hà Nội) and placed him in temporary detention.

A day earlier, similar measures were taken against Khoa (born on September 23, 1971, in Thanh Hoá, and residing in Đống Đa Ward, Hà Nội).

The agency requests that Đài and Khoa surrender themselves to facilitate the investigation, prosecution and trial, and to be eligible for leniency policies.

If anyone discovers the whereabouts of Đài and Khoa, they are legally entitled to detain the pair and immediately hand them over to the nearest police agency, procuracy, or local People’s Committee. After arresting or taking custody of the two, it is a must to promptly notify the Investigation Security Agency at: No. 10 Trần Kim Xuyến Street, Yên Hoà Ward, Hà Nội; or via phone numbers: 069.220.9109 / 069.220.9138. — VNA/VNS

