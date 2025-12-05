Deputy PM pushes for thorough preparation for National Patriotic Emulation Congress

HÀ NỘI — Thoroughly preparing for the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress is among the focal tasks of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) this month, as assigned by Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà on Thursday.

She set the task for the MoHA while chairing a working session reviewing the implementation of institutional building tasks and key assignments of this ministry through the end of 2025.

Trà asked the MoHA to review preparations for the congress next week, including the documentary to be screened at and the agenda of the event, scheduled to take place this month, to ensure a quality and impressive congress.

Other priorities for the MoHA include completing all 27 decrees, reviewing the five-year implementation of the Government's Resolution 76/NQ-CP on the master plan on state administrative reform for 2021–2030, and addressing obstacles in the operation of the two-tier local administration model and the reorganisation of ministries, ministry-level agencies, and Government bodies, according to the Deputy PM.

At the meeting, the MoHA reported progress in drafting and submitting important documents, including four decrees already submitted to the Government for approval following the November meeting. It noted that 27 guiding documents must be completed and presented to the Government this month. Thirteen have been submitted, while others are being appraised and finalised.

Deputy PM Trà commended the ministry’s efforts but pointed out delays at some units, urging tighter coordination within its apparatus as well as with other ministries and the Government Office, a more results-oriented approach and high concentration to fulfil duties.

The MoHA was also assigned to address difficulties related to power decentralisation facing two-tier local administrations, coordinate with the Ministry of Education and Training in reorganising public service units, complete the training scheme for civil servants, and finalise a data platform on officials, civil servants, national contributors and social security. — VNA/VNS