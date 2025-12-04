PM’s Laos visit advances strategic cohesion in Việt Nam–Laos relations

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s working trip to Laos has helped shape and realise the freshly upgraded relationship framework of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion” between Việt Nam and Laos.

The visit from December 2–3, made at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, contributed to the success of the high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP). The meeting set out strategic orientations, including elevating bilateral ties to a new level of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion.”

At the meeting between the two Parties, PM Chính and his Lao counterpart Sonexay commended the progress in economic, trade, investment, cultural, educational and scientific–technical cooperation. Both sides agreed to prioritise strengthening trade and investment links as a key pillar underpinning the strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam will direct relevant ministries and agencies to implement joint statements and high-level agreements; enhance economic connectivity; clear obstacles in implementation; and translate the upgraded relationship into concrete programmes and projects.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung said PM Chính emphasised that a shift in mindset is also a vital resource, helping renew established areas of cooperation while opening new fields in line with the spirit of “strategic cohesion”, leveraging each country’s potential and strengths, and encouraging greater participation from both the public and private sectors.

A central highlight of the trip was the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, co-chaired by the two PMs. The meeting reviewed the implementation of cooperation agreements under the 2021–2025 cooperation plan, discussed directions and tasks for 2026–2030, and focused on translating the outcomes of the high-level meeting between the CPV and the LPRP into action.

PM Chính stressed that in the current context, the two countries must adopt new resolve, new approaches and new drivers to build momentum for development, while further deepening the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship as a model of international relations.

The two government leaders agreed to deepen the relationship through political ties, defence and security, economic cooperation, science, technology and education–training, enterprises, and people-to-people cooperation.

They reaffirmed their commitments to raising strategic trust, bolstering defence and security cooperation, and creating strategic breakthroughs in economic, trade, investment and infrastructure partnership, emphasising economic and infrastructure connectivity, and addressing barriers to ensure high-impact results in joint projects.

Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng noted that the two sides signed new agreements to implement high-level commitments. He pledged close coordination with his Lao counterpart to deliver on the tasks and solutions agreed by senior leaders to operationalise the newly upgraded bilateral framework.

During PM Chính’s meeting with Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, discussions centred on the immediate implementation of the agreements reached at the high-level meeting between the CPV and the LPRP held the previous day. The PM affirmed that the two governments will swiftly turn these outcomes into a coordinated Action Plan, accelerating cooperation to open a new chapter in bilateral ties.

The two PMs also attended the Việt Nam–Laos Investment Promotion Conference, calling on enterprises to play a central role in realising the “strategic cohesion” vision. PM Chính stressed that strategic cohesion means linking businesses, economic cooperation and the two economies for shared development. Enterprises must help make the “great friendship” greater and the “special solidarity” stronger, he stressed.

The leaders urged efforts to remove institutional bottlenecks, improve human resources, and strengthen infrastructure; mobilise and use resources effectively; and encourage investment in large-scale projects in Laos.

PM Chính called on major Vietnamese groups, including Viettel, Vinacomin, Petrovietnam, EVN, Việt Nam Rubber Group, Việt Nam National Chemical Group, Vinamilk, THACO, Việt Phương and TH True Milk, to expand investment in Laos, particularly in transport infrastructure, airports, seaports (for Laos in Việt Nam), telecommunications, energy, high-tech agriculture and mineral processing, to raise bilateral trade to US$5 billion and then to $10 billion annually.

Businesses from both countries expressed support, noting that investment is not only an economic mission but also a matter of affection “from heart to heart”, pledging responsible, transparent and effective cooperation for sustainable development.

Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bounleuth Luangpaseuth said the two sides will continue working together to facilitate trade and investment in high potential sectors, aligning with Laos’ priority development plans, and promote business engagement through fairs, exhibitions, forums and other agreed activities.

Deputy General Director of the Việt Nam National Chemical Group Đào Trọng Cường said Vietnamese State-owned enterprises will prioritise infrastructure and socio-economic development projects in Laos. Regarding the Project for Exploiting and Processing Potassium Rock Salt Ore in Laos, he affirmed the group’s commitment to ensuring progress, quality and full implementation in line with the government's directives.

PM Chính’s visit to Laos not only set strategic directions but also accelerated the realisation of political commitments through concrete programmes and projects. The two governments signed four cooperation documents, while businesses concluded nine agreements across various sectors.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Hoa, Chairwoman of Saigontourist, said the company, together with Vietnam Airlines and the Lao Tourism Association, signed a cooperation agreement to boost tourist flows between the two countries, enhance cultural exchanges, and expand investment and economic links. VNA/VNS