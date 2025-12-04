Việt Nam, Japan convene first Foreign and Defence Vice-Ministerial Consultation

TOKYO — Việt Nam and Japan held their first Foreign and Defence Vice-Ministerial Consultation in Tokyo on Thursday, engaging in frank and open discussions on diplomatic and security ties as well as broader global and regional developments.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, while Japan was represented by Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki and Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Kano Koji.

Both sides affirmed the upgrade of the strategic partnership dialogue to the first Vice-Ministerial “2+2” Consultation as a reflection of the strong, trust-based development of bilateral ties.

They agreed that bilateral ties are growing strongly, substantively, and effectively across the pillars of economy, politics, national defence-security, sci-tech, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and local-to-local cooperation, two years after the Việt Nam-Japan relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. There is broad consensus at all levels in both countries to further push their friendship and cooperation.

Việt Nam reaffirmed that it always considers Japan one of the most important and long-term partners and a companion in its new development phase, and supports Japan’s active and constructive role in global and regional issues. Japan reiterated that it regards Việt Nam as a significant partner in rolling out its regional policies. The two sides agreed to work closely together to concretise agreements reached by high-ranking leaders and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in various areas matching both countries’ interests and potential.

In national defence-security, they highlighted steady progress in recent years, with concrete collaboration in the exchange of all-level delegations, regular dialogue mechanisms, friendship activities, personnel training, defence equipment transfer, search-and-rescue, military medicine, and information sharing. They pledged to continue closely collaborating to further advance this crucial pillar, contributing to peace, stability, and development in each country, the region, and the world.

Against the backdrop of rapid and complex global and regional developments, they agreed on the need to continue enhancing consultations and sharing views on global and regional issues, as well as at multilateral forums. They affirmed the importance of upholding ASEAN’s centrality within the regional architecture and promoting cooperation on issues of mutual concern.

Later on the day, Japanese Minister of Defence Koizumi Shinjiro hosted a reception for Chiến and Vũ. On this occasion, the two defence ministries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in search and rescue and a Letter of Intent on training cooperation.

Vũ also held separate meetings with Director-General of the International Bureau of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party Yamaguchi Tsuyoshi, Chairwoman of the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Ozaki Masanao, Special Advisor to the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu, and held talks with Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki. — VNA/VNS