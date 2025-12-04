Laos-Việt Nam friendship hospital in Houaphanh inaugurated

VIENTIANE — The inauguration and official handover ceremony of the Laos-Việt Nam friendship hospital in Houaphanh province, northern Laos, took place on Thursday.

The 200-bed hospital, equipped with modern medical facilities, has a total investment of more than VNĐ500 billion (US$18.95 million), funded entirely by non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government. The project aims to establish a provincial-level general hospital capable of meeting the healthcare needs of local residents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng stressed that this is one of the key cooperation projects receiving the close attention and guidance of the high-ranking leaders of both Parties and States.

He noted that the hospital’s completion and operation is in line with the health sector regulations of the two countries, expected to significantly improve the services for people in Houaphanh and other northern provinces of Laos.

Laos' Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune expressed profound gratitude to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for their comprehensive support to Laos in general and to its health sector in particular.

Receiving the project on behalf of the Lao Government, he assigned relevant authorities to manage, operate and safeguard the facility effectively, ensuring its long-term service to public healthcare. — VNA/VNS