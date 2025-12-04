Việt Nam, Cuba mark 65th year of ties with deeper defence cooperation

HAVANA – A high-ranking Vietnamese Government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng paid an official visit to Cuba from December 1-3, aiming to further strengthen the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, trade and investment.

During talks with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Óscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, the two sides discussed specific measures to accelerate priority cooperation programmes and projects, while enhancing the scale and efficiency of bilateral collaboration in line with each country’s strengths and development needs.

The Deputy PMs also examined new cooperation mechanisms designed to deepen the traditional bonds of solidarity and special friendship between the Parties, States and people of Việt Nam and Cuba. They reaffirmed that strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation continues remains a priority, despite persistent global challenges and Cuba’s difficult domestic conditions.

The two sides agreed to continue close coordination in implementing agreements reached by their senior leaders; create favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors and businesses operating in Cuba; and utilise the Inter-Governmental Committee more effectively. Both sides will also step up trade and investment promotion activities to improve market understanding and boost business-to-business connectivity.

Deputy PM Pérez-Oliva Fraga reiterated Cuba’s strong determination to deepen its brotherly relationship with Việt Nam, rooted in high political trust, special solidairty and cooperation for development. He expressed confidence that Dũng’s visit would help translate high-level agreements into tangible outcomes and contribute to Cuba’s efforts to overcome current socio-economic challenges. He affirmed Cuba’s readiness to prioritise cooperation projects with Việt Nam, especially in food and agricultural production, including rice cultivation.

For his part, Dũng said he is honoured to visit Cuba for the first time, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (1960–2025). On behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, he extended heartfelt gratitude for the steadfast support extended to Việt Nam by the late Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and the Cuban people.

He reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach great importance to the traditional special solidarity and friendship with Cuba and stand ready to work closely with the Cuban side to explore new and effective cooperation models that reflect the strengths and capabilities of both countries.

He said Việt Nam is committed to advancing bilateral cooperation in a more effective, substantive and sustainable manner.

Immediately after the meeting, the two Deputy PMs witnessed the handover of the minutes of the first session of the Joint Committee on the implementation of the Vietnam–Cuba Trade Agreement, held on December 1.

Earlier, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Dung had a meeting with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. He reiterated Việt Nam’s deep gratitude for Cuba’s solidarity during the struggle for national liberation and its continued support for its current national development.

He stressed that Việt Nam closely follows developments in Cuba and shares the difficulties faced by the Cuban people, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and guided by the thoughts of leaders Fidel Castro and Raúl Castro, the Cuban people will overcome challenges and continue building a prosperous and happy socialist nation.

The Cuban leader said Dũng's visit holds special significance, coinciding with the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. It reflects the deep affection and special attention of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people towards the traditional friendship and special cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba, which serves as a great encouragement for the Cuban people's revolutionary cause.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its outstanding political, diplomatic, and socio-economic achievements in recent years, and expressed admiration for its growing role and status both in the region and on the international stage.

He expressed appreciation for Việt Nam’s meaningful support, including the donation mobilised through the “65 Years of Vietnam–Cuba Solidarity” campaign and the groundbreaking ceremony for a renewable energy project in Vista Alegre, Mayabeque province. He highly valued the efforts and determination of Vietnamese ministries, sectors and enterprises operating in Cuba and pledged to facilitate their expanded presence.

The host leader agreed that both countries should further strengthen political trust and strategic coordination, maintain regular high-level exchanges, and make greater use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

During his stay in Cuba, Dũng attended a ceremony marking 65 years of diplomatic relations and the groundbreaking of a non-refunable solar power plant project as a gift of Việt Nam to Cuba. He also met with leaders of the Mariel Special Development Zone and visited Vietnamese businesses operating there, including Thai Binh and ViMariel, where he listened to their recommendations and affirmed the Government’s strong support.

The Vietnamese delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy, met with members of the Vietnamese community in Cuba, and laid floral tribute at monuments dedicated to Cuban national hero José Martí and President Hồ Chí Minh in Havana. VNA/VNS