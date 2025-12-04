Việt Nam stands out for progress in disability-inclusive social protection: ILO

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a new report suggests the country is turning small steps into solid strides on disability-inclusive social protection, highlighting notable progress among lower-middle-income nations.

Việt Nam stands out among lower-middle-income countries for its strong progress in disability-inclusive social protection, according to a new report released by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3).

Regarding social protection as a catalyst for disability empowerment in Việt Nam, the report was jointly launched by the ILO, the Việt Nam Cooperative Alliance, the Embassy of Australia, and the Embassy of Ireland in Việt Nam.

The report pointed out that Việt Nam has achieved broad coverage for persons with severe disabilities through a combination of social assistance, social insurance and health insurance programmes.

Việt Nam has also implemented a community-led disability determination system that aims to enhance accessibility together with a social assistance structure that reflects varying disability-related costs.

According to the report, the proportion of people receiving disability social assistance allowances in Việt Nam was 0.4 per cent of the total population in 2009, and rose to 1.7 per cent in 2024.

Nguyễn Hải Đạt, ILO Social Protection National Coordinator, said with disability-focused social protection expenditure at around 0.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, Việt Nam is among a number of middle-income countries that have made meaningful investments.

André Gama, ILO Social Protection Regional Specialist, said increasing the benefits and the number of people who are getting social assistance disability allowances is quite important.

Việt Nam has continually increased this over the last decade and a half. It's important that this continues, he said, advising Việt Nam to keep up the good work.

He recommended expanding some benefits to persons with mild disabilities.

“Right now most of the benefits are for persons with severe and extremely severe disabilities. Persons with mild disabilities might actually be the ones more able to engage in employment. So expanding some support to them would be quite important,” he told Việt Nam News.

The report identifies key policy considerations for stronger linkages between social protection and productive employment to support labour force participation, inclusion and economic empowerment of persons with disabilities through decent work.

Sinwon Park, ILO country director, said social protection provides income security and reduces disability-related extra costs, inclusive labour markets open pathways to education, skills development, entrepreneurship and meaningful participation in society.

“When persons with disabilities can rely on these systems, they can make choices, take risks and contribute fully to Việt Nam’s economic and social development,” she said.

“At the ILO, we believe deeply that social protection and decent work are not only rights - they are catalysts for empowerment. When social protection is inclusive, when workplaces are accessible, when societies embrace diversity, everyone benefits.

“Inclusion is not a cost. It is an investment in talent, in productivity, and in social progress.” — VNS