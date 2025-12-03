Việt Nam seeks stronger anti-corruption cooperation with Russia: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches great importance to the fight against corruption, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình affirmed during a meeting on Wednesday with a visiting delegation from Russia's Presidential Civil Service, Personnel and Anti-Corruption Directorate led by Aide to the Russian President Dmitry Mironov.

He noted that the Government Inspectorate of Việt Nam (GIV) and the Russian directorate have had effective cooperation and exchanges in recent times.

The Deputy PM appreciated the areas of cooperation and the contents of the memorandum of understanding exchanged between the two agencies, under which the two sides will step up high-level delegation exchanges and cooperate in training and capacity building for officials to enhance anti-corruption efforts and promote a clean, responsible government.

He noted that the Vietnamese Government and the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena highly value and fully support this cooperation. He also expressed his hope that both sides will further expand collaboration in other potential areas.

Bình stressed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always appreciate the substantial and effective support provided by the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation during the past resistance wars and the ongoing national construction. The relationship between the two nations has continued to deepen, particularly in political ties marked by strong mutual trust, reinforced through frequent delegation exchanges and bilateral engagement at all levels.

For his part, Mironov congratulated Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of National Day and on the impressive achievements the country has made in recent years. He emphasised that the bilateral friendship has stood the test of time, with both sides consistently supporting each other. Cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia, he added, has been further strengthened through political dialogue at the highest level. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government is a key partner and a close friend of Russia.

He also briefed the Deputy PM on the delegation’s activities in Việt Nam and on preparations for the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the GIV and the Presidential Civil Service, Personnel and Anti-Corruption Directorate. He extended an invitation to the Permanent Deputy PM and the Inspector General of Việt Nam to visit Russia soon.

During the meeting, Inspector General Đoàn Hồng Phong and Maxim Travnikov, Chief of the Presidential Civil Service, Personnel and Anti-Corruption Directorate, shared positive results of the two countries’ anti-corruption efforts. Both expressed the desire to intensify the exchange of experience and cooperation in personnel training, specialised seminars, and the development of transparent databases and public asset management systems, as well as measures to prevent corruption in both the public and private sectors.

Deputy PM Bình and Dmitry Mironov witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the GIV and the Presidential Civil Service, Personnel and Anti-Corruption Directorate. — VNA/VNS