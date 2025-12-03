Deputy PM attends ceremony marking 65 years of Việt Nam-Cuba diplomatic ties

HAVANA – During his working visit to Cuba, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng attended a ceremony in Mayabeque province on December 2 to mark the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Việt Nam, organised by the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee.

In his speech, Dũng recalled key milestones in Việt Nam–Cuba relations, noting that Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish full diplomatic ties with Việt Nam, and that President Fidel Castro was the first and only foreign head of state to visit the liberated zone in southern Việt Nam in 1973. He also highlighted active bilateral cooperation and mutual support in agriculture, healthcare, education and training, digital transformation, and judicial reform.

He said the Việt Nam–Cuba relationship is a precious shared asset and a shining example in international relations, emphasising that both countries should further uphold their tradition of solidarity, remain committed to independence and self-reliance, and deepen political trust while expanding substantive cooperation across all fields.

The official emphasised that the two countries should stand together, share experiences, and support each other to overcome challenges, pursue sustainable development, and elevate their ties to new heights, contributing to a more just, civilised, and progressive world.

In his remarks, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez expressed solidarity with the Vietnamese people affected by recent floods and natural disasters, recalling Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s immortal words “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood.”

He affirmed that Việt Nam and Cuba have stood together through countless difficulties, forging an exemplary relationship of enduring friendship and solidarity.

The leader highlighted the strong momentum in the bilateral relations, particularly during the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Year 2025, which was marked by a series of significant events, including high-level visits and substantive exchanges between the two Parties and the two nations.

He took this occasion to thank the Vietnamese people for their donations to the Cuban people through a programme organised by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS), describing it as a testament to the profound, sincere, and brotherly relationship between the two countries.

At the event, the leaders of the two countries witnessed the handover of the second batch of donations to the Cuban people under the VRCS’s national fund-raising campaign to support Cuban people.

Following the ceremony, Deputy PM Dũng and Bermudez, and officials of the two nations attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a non-refundable aid solar power plant project in Cuba, which is expected to help the country overcome its current energy challenges.

Under the plan, Việt Nam will assist Cuba in building four solar power plants with a total capacity of 80 MW and a 20 MW energy storage container in Mayabeque province. VNA/VNS