Vietnamese Party chief successfully wraps up state visit to Laos

VIENTIANE - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, along with a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam, left Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on Tuesday evening, successfully concluding their two-day state visit to Laos.

During his trip, the Vietnamese Party leader attended a ceremony celebrating the 50th National Day of Laos, and co-chaired a high-level meeting between the CPV and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

He held talks with General Secretary of the LPRP and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith; met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane; paid visits to former senior Party and State leaders of Laos, delivered a policy speech at the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, and joined other activities.

The two sides signed important cooperation documents, establishing a legal framework and opening up new cooperation directions that align with each country’s development requirements and the shared interests of the two countries' people, contributing to further deepening the Việt Nam–Laos special relationship in the new context.

The leaders exchanged in-depth views on each country’s situation and agreed to further strengthen cooperation through existing mechanisms, as well as high-level visits and exchanges through flexible forms; closely coordinate and support the organisation of important events, especially their National Party Congresses, thus further consolidating the new heights of Việt Nam–Laos political relations.

They agreed to continue enhancing and innovating the content and methods of information and education on the history and traditions of the Việt Nam – Laos special solidarity for officials, Party members, people, and the youth of the two countries.

Building on the tradition of special solidarity, the two sides agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a new level, defined as “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion,” reflecting their shared vision, intertwined strategic interests, and long-term commitment to sustainable development, self-reliance, and common prosperity of both nations.

They also agreed to strengthen connection in trade, infrastructure, banking and finance, and tourism; accelerate the implementation of agreements supporting each other in building independent and self-reliant economies; enhance exchanges on macroeconomic management and institutional reforms; and closely coordinate to remove bottlenecks, creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to effectively implement and expand investment projects in Laos.

The leaders pledged to strongly promote and create breakthroughs in economic, cultural, and scientific-technical cooperation; enhance connectivity in transport, electricity energy, telecommunications, and tourism; continue improving the quality of education, training, and human resource development, especially high-quality labour force; and strengthen people-to-people interactions and local-level exchanges, viewing these as a strategic pillar to deepen mutual understanding and promoting long-lasting solidarity between the two countries.

The Party chief’s visit demonstrated Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of giving the highest priority to its special solidarity with Laos. It also provided an opportunity for the two countries to reaffirm their commitments and determination to build a new vision, elevating the Việ

t Nam–Laos relations to a new level with ever-deepening trust, and creating strong breakthroughs in all-around cooperation. VNA/VNS