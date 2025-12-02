High political trust key to fostering Việt Nam-Russia cooperation: NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI – Built on the foundation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established more than a decade ago, the high level of political trust between Việt Nam and Russia remains a crucial basis to further unlock cooperation potential for the benefit and development of both nations, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has affirmed.

The top legislator made the statement while receiving Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Chairman Mẫn stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State, NA and people have always remembered with gratitude the support of the Soviet people, including the Russian people, in Việt Nam’s past struggle for independence, as well as Russia’s close and effective cooperation in the country’s current process of national development.

Yatskin affirmed that the top Russian leaders attach great importance to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam, and regards the Southeast Asian nation as one of Russia’s most important partners in the region.

Both host and guest highlighted that 2025 holds special significance for each country and for the bilateral relations, with the two nations participating in many major activities and celebrations of each other and jointly organising events marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

They agreed that the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is developing positively, with bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and economic sectors progressing in a practical and effective manner, particularly in agro-forestry-fisheries and food supplies. The expansion of direct flights has also helped boost people-to-people exchanges, tourism and business connectivity.

The NA Chairman called on the Federation Council to support and promote increased direct cooperation between the localities of both countries, including the establishment of new partnership pairs to match their development needs and strengths.

The Russian official stated that the two countries still have vast potential to tap, emphasising that one of the Federation Council’s key tasks is to advance inter-locality collaboration. He thanked the Vietnamese side for arranging visits to localities such as the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ and the central province of Khánh Hòa, enabling his delegation to explore new opportunities for cooperation at the local level.

He pledged readiness to work closely with the Vietnamese NA to help localities implement the already signed cooperation agreements and develop new documents to serve as the basis for expanding ties.

The two sides agreed to enhance information exchange to help connect more localities and step up bilateral people-to-people exchange and cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, education-training, and tourism.

Chairman Mẫn recognised the positive results of cooperation between the Vietnamese and Russian legislatures in recent years. Their agreement signed in September 2024 and action plan for 2024-2025 have been seriously implemented, with many tasks completed. Both sides agreed to study and draft a new cooperation plan for the next phase.

The Russian guest conveyed his condolences over the recent losses of life and property caused by natural disasters in central Việt Nam. Chairman Mẫn, in turn, expressed sincere appreciation for Russia’s related support. VNA/VNS