Brunei Sultan concludes state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI - Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah departed Hà Nội on Tuesday, concluding his three-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of State President Lương Cường.

During his stay, the Sultan attended an official welcome ceremony, held talks with President Lương Cường, and met with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

At the meetings, Vietnamese leaders welcomed the Sultan on his seventh visit to Việt Nam and expressed confidence that the trip will further advance the Vietnam–Brunei Comprehensive Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner. They praised Brunei’s significant achievements in national development, including solid economic growth and guaranteed social welfare, with the Human Development Index ranking among the “very high” group globally, and wished Brunei success in realising its national development vision to 2035.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah voiced his desire to further strengthen the Comprehensive Partnership. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to families affected by recent floods and landslides in Việt Nam.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the positive progress in bilateral ties, with regular high-level exchanges and strengthened cooperation across defence and security, fisheries, oil and gas, and education. Bilateral trade in 2024 rose by 165 per cent from 2023, surpassing ahead of schedule the two countries’ target of $500 million by 2025.

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to enhance political trust; promote and facilitate trade and investment activities; strengthen connectivity; and support businesses in exchanging information and seeking partners. They also consented to tap the potential for cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, Halal industry, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

On this occasion, the leaders issued a Vietnam–Brunei Joint Statement, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across all areas. VNA/VNS