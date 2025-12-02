Politics & Law
NA discusses improving people’s quality of life

December 02, 2025 - 09:36
Lawmakers are expected to scrutinse the investment policy for the National Target Programme on modernising and improving the quality of education and training in the 2026-2035 period.
Lawmakers join discussions in the hall during the 15th National Assembly's 10th session. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly is discussing a draft Resolution on several breakthrough mechanisms and policies for protecting, caring for, and improving public health; and the investment policy for the National Target Programme on healthcare, population, and development in the 2026-2035 period during its 10th session on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are then expected to scrutinse the investment policy for the National Target Programme on modernising and improving the quality of education and training in the 2026-2035 period.

The session is being broadcast live on television and radio for voters and the public to follow.

The draft Resolution outlines six key tasks, including strongly renewing the thinking and action in leadership, direction, and organisation of the implementation of health protection, care, and improvement; promptly completing the institutional framework, focusing on enhancing the capacity of the healthcare system; improving medical ethics and developing a high-quality, synchronised healthcare workforce to meet patient satisfaction and international integration.

Additionally, it emphasises accelerating healthcare financial reform and the effective, sustainable development of health insurance policies; making breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and comprehensive digital transformation in healthcare; and promoting the growth of private healthcare, mobilising and utilising all available resources for healthcare development.

Based on a review of the current challenges, difficulties, and shortcomings in the healthcare sector, the draft Resolution is expected to focus on addressing breakthrough, strategic issues to promptly institutionalise Resolution 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo, regarding some breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health.

Notably, starting in 2026, free annual health check-ups will be provided at least once a year for specific groups, following a priority schedule. Basic hospital fees will be waived within the scope of health insurance benefits, according to a roadmap that aligns with the country's socio-economic development conditions. In addition, it will pilot the diversification health insurance packages, including supplemental health insurance, based on the needs of the people.

The National Target Programme on healthcare, population, and development for the 2026-2035 period sets out a general goal of improving the physical and mental health, stature, life expectancy, and quality of life of the people; and ensuring that everyone has access to quality primary healthcare management and services, with people actively taking responsibility for their own health.

The total funding required for the implementation of this programme over the 2026-2035 period is nearly VNĐ125.5 trillion (US$4.76 billion). VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party leader meets with Vietnamese community in Laos

The Party chief affirmed that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and that the Party and the State will continue improving policies to support investment, study, research, start-ups, Vietnamese-language teaching, knowledge transfer, and cultural and people-to-people exchange activities.
Politics & Law

President hosts state banquet for Brunei Sultan

President Lương Cường said he believes that with goodwill and joint efforts, the Việt Nam-Brunei Comprehensive Partnership will continue to flourish, contributing to a united, resilient and prosperous ASEAN Community, for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and beyond.
Politics & Law

Party leader meets Lao NA Chairman in Vientiane

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm suggested several measures to strengthen ties between the two NAs, including continued exchanges and sharing of experience in areas of shared concern, especially in institutional building, legal system development, supreme oversight, and decision-making on significant national matters.

