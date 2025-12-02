NA discusses improving people’s quality of life

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly is discussing a draft Resolution on several breakthrough mechanisms and policies for protecting, caring for, and improving public health; and the investment policy for the National Target Programme on healthcare, population, and development in the 2026-2035 period during its 10th session on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are then expected to scrutinse the investment policy for the National Target Programme on modernising and improving the quality of education and training in the 2026-2035 period.

The session is being broadcast live on television and radio for voters and the public to follow.

The draft Resolution outlines six key tasks, including strongly renewing the thinking and action in leadership, direction, and organisation of the implementation of health protection, care, and improvement; promptly completing the institutional framework, focusing on enhancing the capacity of the healthcare system; improving medical ethics and developing a high-quality, synchronised healthcare workforce to meet patient satisfaction and international integration.

Additionally, it emphasises accelerating healthcare financial reform and the effective, sustainable development of health insurance policies; making breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and comprehensive digital transformation in healthcare; and promoting the growth of private healthcare, mobilising and utilising all available resources for healthcare development.

Based on a review of the current challenges, difficulties, and shortcomings in the healthcare sector, the draft Resolution is expected to focus on addressing breakthrough, strategic issues to promptly institutionalise Resolution 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo, regarding some breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of public health.

Notably, starting in 2026, free annual health check-ups will be provided at least once a year for specific groups, following a priority schedule. Basic hospital fees will be waived within the scope of health insurance benefits, according to a roadmap that aligns with the country's socio-economic development conditions. In addition, it will pilot the diversification health insurance packages, including supplemental health insurance, based on the needs of the people.

The National Target Programme on healthcare, population, and development for the 2026-2035 period sets out a general goal of improving the physical and mental health, stature, life expectancy, and quality of life of the people; and ensuring that everyone has access to quality primary healthcare management and services, with people actively taking responsibility for their own health.

The total funding required for the implementation of this programme over the 2026-2035 period is nearly VNĐ125.5 trillion (US$4.76 billion). VNA/VNS