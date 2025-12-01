Top legislator calls for stronger discipline among NA Party Organisation

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired the second session of the NA Party Committee for the 2025–30 tenure on Monday, stressing the need to work on the issues agreed upon at the session to strengthen discipline among the NA Party Organisation.

At the session, participants reviewed, commented on, and adopted the working regulations of the NA Party Committee for the 2025–30 tenure; the full-term working programme, and the 2026 agenda; the working regulations of the NA Party Committee’s Inspection Commission for the 2025–30 tenure; and the inspection and supervision plan for both the 2025–30 tenure and 2026 of the NA Party Committee.

Chairman Mẫn described the four items discussed at the meeting as particular significance as they provide strategic direction for the entire tenure. These will form an effective “operational toolkit” to strengthen discipline and order within the NA Party Organisation, he stated.

He noted that the 2025–30 tenure will involve heavy tasks, particularly in upholding the principle of the Party’s comprehensive leadership; improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of leadership over the NA and its bodies; and refining the mechanism for coordination among the NA Standing Committee, leaders of NA bodies, and the NA Party Committee.

While acknowledging progress in the NA Party Committee’s leadership and direction, he pointed out several shortcomings, including limitations in coordination, and certain aspects of leadership reform that had not kept pace with requirements.

The NA leader tasked the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee with instructing the NA Party Committee Office and the NA Party Committee’s Inspection Commission to fully incorporate all feedback, finalise documents, and submit them for issuance before December 3.

At the session, the top legislator also gave instructions on the Party building, year-end personnel assessments, the organisation of the 10th session of the 15th NA and the 52nd session of the NA Standing Committee, celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the first general election, as well as the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure.

The NA Chairman also called for enhanced leadership over accelerating digital transformation and implementing the “Digital Literacy for All – Digital NA” movement, noting plans to establish an NA artificial intelligence centre. — VNA/VNS