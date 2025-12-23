Politics & Law
Home Economy

Sacombank names Nguyễn Đức Thụy as new acting CEO

December 23, 2025 - 20:30
Nguyễn Đức Thụy has been appointed as new acting CEO of Sacombank. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — The board of directors of Saigon Thương Tín Commercial Bank (Sacombank) has appointed Nguyễn Đức Thụy as acting CEO. 

He was earlier the chairman of LPBank.

The move marks a new chapter for Sacombank, bringing on board a leader known for his strategic vision, decisive restructuring capabilities and strong track record in digital transformation.

Born in 1976 in Ninh Bình Province, Thụy graduated from Colorado State University in the US. 

Before entering the banking sector, he had held senior leadership positions across a range of industries, including chairman of Xuân Thành Group, Xuân Thành Securities, Xuân Thành Hà Nam Cement Co., Kim Liên Hotel, and Thaiholdings.

He joined the banking industry in April 2021 as vice chairman of the board of LienVietPostBank (now LPBank), becoming chairman from December 2022 until recently.

Over more than three years as the lender’s chairman, he led decisive restructuring programmes, streamlined organisational structures, built a modern governance framework, and accelerated digital transformation.

These efforts delivered stable operational performance, marked improvements in financial indicators and significant upgrades to the bank’s technology system.

This hands-on experience is seen as well aligned with Sacombank’s current management needs as the bank enters the final phase of its restructuring plan.

Its key priorities now include reducing non-performing loans, improving operational management capacity and net interest margins, fully resolving legacy issues and strengthening provisioning coverage in line with the approved roadmap.

Thụy’s appointment as acting CEO is widely regarded as timely and appropriate, reflecting Sacombank’s strategic focus on leadership with strong governance capabilities, proven execution experience and a decisive management style, aimed at ensuring sustainable and prudent growth. — VNS

 

 

