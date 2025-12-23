Vĩnh Long, Singaporean company eye cooperation in renewable energy, eco-industrial parks

VĨNH LONG — The People’s Committee of Vĩnh Long province held a working session on Monday with Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries to discuss co-operation and investment opportunities in energy, renewable energy, and the development of economic zones and industrial parks in the Mekong Delta locality.

At the meeting, Lawrence Chan, Head of Việt Nam – Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Việt Nam, said Sembcorp is a global group that focuses on energy and urban development, with a mission to promote a sustainable and responsible energy transition.

After 29 years of co-operation in Việt Nam, VSIP has become a strong platform for industrial growth and community development, covering a total area of 12,000 hectares with more than US$23 billion in investment capital. VSIP projects have created a thriving community for around 340,000 workers.

Sembcorp has also aligned itself with Việt Nam’s national energy transition strategy and supports initiatives such as grid stability and cross-border energy trading in the region. The group places strong emphasis on technological cooperation and building local ecosystems to help provinces attract investment and create high-quality jobs.

Commending Vĩnh Long’s development vision for the 2026–30 period, Chan expressed his wish to gain deeper insights into the province’s priority sectors. He affirmed Sembcorp’s readiness to share technical expertise, practical experience and pilot ideas on green industrial parks, renewable power supply, water solutions and digital connectivity.

Chairman of the Vĩnh Long provincial People’s Committee Trần Trí Quang praised Sembcorp’s reputation and experience in clean energy, smart industrial parks and sustainable infrastructure, noting that the group’s core values of innovation, efficiency and green development are well aligned with the province’s current development orientation.

He proposed that Sembcorp continue in-depth discussions on investment directions for eco-industrial and smart industrial park models that meet environmental standards and attract clean technology and high value-added industries. He also called for stronger cooperation in renewable energy and carbon emission reduction models, alongside collaboration on developing urban areas in the province.

The provincial People's Committee pledges to accompany and create the most favourable conditions for Sembcorp during project survey, research and implementation, with relevant departments and localities working closely to promptly address investors’ difficulties, Quang said.

According to Director of the Việt Nam–Singapore Board Forum Phạm Thu Hằng, Vĩnh Long holds significant advantages in wind and biomass power and should position itself as a clean and renewable energy hub. With its agricultural strengths, the province should also prioritise investment in high-tech agriculture, particularly post-harvest processing. Following administrative consolidation, Vĩnh Long has become the country’s largest coconut-producing area, offering favourable conditions for developing carbon credits from this crop. These were identified as three strategic pillars for future development.

The provincial People’s Committee noted that after the merger, Vĩnh Long enjoys multiple advantages, including a central location in the Mekong Delta, around 130 kilometres of coastline suitable for wind power development, and strong potential to become a key regional logistics hub. The province has been allocated a total power capacity of 6,462 MW under the national power development plan and also holds potential for about 30,000 MW of offshore wind power.

To date, 5,430 MW have been put into commercial operation, while thousands of megawatts of renewable energy projects are being prepared to attract investors. Vĩnh Long is also promoting investment in industrial zones, economic zones and 30 urban and housing projects slated for the 2025–30 period. — VNS