Christmas market offers many attractive products, but spending slow

HÀ NỘI — With Christmas approaching, the decoration market has become vibrant with many attractive products but purchasing power remains relatively modest.

Consumer trends in 2025 indicate that people are prioritising sustainable values and spiritual experiences rather than lavish decorative shopping.

The market is expected to become busier in the days leading up to Christmas, when demand for last-minute gifts increases.

Thu Hoài in Hàng Vải Street, Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm Ward said: “About a month ago, I saw many shops displaying Christmas decorations. Stores along Lương Văn Can, Hàng Mã streets and supermarkets have a wide variety of decorative products.

"Especially this year, Christmas trees come in many designs, from real trees to artificial ones. Personally, I really like fresh pine trees because of their fragrance. When displayed at home, they feel more authentic and truly bring the Christmas atmosphere.”

On Tôn Thất Tùng Street and Hàng Mã Street in Hà Nội, known as the popular places of decoration supplies, a lively atmosphere blends with sparkling lights and bright colours from decorations such as Santa Claus figures, snowmen, reindeer, bells, wreaths, tinsel and many other eye-catching products.

Nguyễn Thu Hương, a shop owner on Hàng Mã Street, said that prices of Christmas decorations this year have not fluctuated significantly, with only slight increases for some items compared to last year. Prices vary depending on material and size, ranging from tens of thousands of đồng to tens of millions of đồng.

Despite the wide range of products, Christmas trees remain the most sought-after item. The prices range from VNĐ100,000 to 400,000 for small trees, VNĐ500,000 and VNĐ1 million for medium-sized trees and from VNĐ1 million to over VNĐ10 million for large trees.

Hoài Thu Phương, owner of a plant shop on Hoàng Hoa Thám Street in Hà Nội, said that fresh pine trees come in many types and price ranges.

For pine trees imported from Russia, the prices are between VNĐ1.5 million and VNĐ2.5 million for 1.2m-1.4m trees, and between VNĐ2.5 million to VNĐ3 million each for 1.5m-1.7m trees. Fresh pine trees imported from China are priced between VNĐ500,000 and VNĐ2 million per one.

She also noted that fresh pine branches imported from Denmark are popular thanks to their dense and even foliage, long needles, long-lasting fresh colour, and distinctive fragrance.

In addition to Christmas pine trees, fragrant juniper has become an attractive product of Hà Nội’s Christmas plant market this year. Unadorned fragrant juniper trees cost from VNĐ150,000 to VNĐ300,000 per 50–80cm tree, while simply decorated trees range from VNĐ250,000 to VNĐ500,000.

Phương added that although prices are considered affordable, purchasing power has not met expectations. Many customers stop to browse and ask prices, but do not make a purchase.

She explained that ongoing economic difficulties have led to tighter consumer spending this Christmas season. Customer traffic has decreased by about half compared to the same period last year, especially for large orders.

Alongside pine and juniper trees, various decorative accessories are available, including LED lights, miniature snow houses, Santa Claus statues, reindeer, tinsel, ornaments, wreaths and red bows. Prices range from tens of thousands of đồng to several hundred thousand đồng per item, depending on size and material.

Small items such as string lights, tree ornaments and wreaths are suitable for doors, desks or small spaces. Those are frequently inquired about.

For large-scale decorations, Christmas reindeer models cost between VNĐ2 million and VNĐ5 million per figure, mainly serving shopping malls, hotels or large building lobbies.

Traditional gift items such as cosmetics and pre-decorated gift boxes are also attracting strong interest this Christmas season. Many shops have prepared early and launched promotions and discounts to stimulate year-end shopping demand.

Skincare sets, mini perfume sets and lipsticks range from several hundred thousand to over one million dong, depending on brand and product. These items are particularly popular among young people, office workers and women due to their practicality and ease of selection.

As Christmas approaches, many customers, especially young people, visit Hàng Mã Street to shop for decorations, stroll around, and take photos.

Lưu Hải Yến in Bạch Mai Street, Hà Nội, said that every Christmas season, she visits Hàng Mã Street to buy decorations for her shop and home.

“Besides experiencing in-person shopping, I also order products through e-commerce platforms. The variety is wide, prices are reasonable, and home delivery saves time and effort,” Yến said. — VNS