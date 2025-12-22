Insurance sector assets projected to reach VNĐ1.1 quadrillion by year-end

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s insurance industry is expected to see its total assets rise to about VNĐ1.1 quadrillion (US$43.3 billion) by the end of 2025, according to the Vietnam Insurance Association.

Statistics from the association showed that total premium revenue for the year is estimated at more than VNĐ230 trillion. Of this amount, non-life insurance premiums are projected to reach around VNĐ85 trillion, while life insurance premiums are estimated at about VNĐ150 trillion.

In 2025, insurance companies reinvested more than VNĐ900 trillion back into the economy, underscoring the sector’s growing role as a long-term capital provider for socio-economic development.

The industry has also continued to expand its customer service network nationwide, with more than 1,000 branches and representative offices. The sector currently employs over one million workers and offers more than 2,100 insurance products to the market.

Each year, insurance companies pay out nearly VNĐ100 trillion in claims and benefits, helping individuals and businesses manage risks, strengthening social security and supporting economic stability.

The sector’s role became particularly evident following Typhoon Yagi in September 2024, one of the most destructive storms in recent history. The disaster caused an estimated VNĐ81 trillion in economic losses nationwide, of which insurance companies paid more than VNĐ12 trillion in claims to affected customers, according to the association. — VNS