All business-related administrative procedures must be conducted online by end of 2025: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is calling for 100 per cent of business-related administrative procedures to be conducted online by the end of this year to further improve the business environment.

Over the past year, Việt Nam has made progress in regulatory reform. Eight draft laws have been submitted to the National Assembly for approval, paving the way for the removal and simplification of 38 conditional business lines.

Fourteen ministries and ministerial-level agencies have so far proposed cuts or simplification for 3,085 out of 4,888 administrative procedures linked to production and business, equivalent to 63.1 per cent, along with reductions to 2,371 out of 6,974 business conditions, or nearly 34 per cent.

Since the beginning of this year, 282 administrative procedures have been abolished, while 953 others have been simplified and 849 business conditions cut. All 34 provinces and centrally run cities have announced lists of procedures that can be handled regardless of administrative boundaries, with 18 localities applying this model to all provincial-level procedures.

However, progress remains slow.

Stressing that reform is an urgent and important task, the PM has asked for greater effort to achieve the target of cutting at least 30 per cent of business conditions, compliance costs and processing time.

He asked the Ministry of Justice to draft a resolution to resolve legal bottlenecks to fully implement approved reforms by the end of this year.

All administrative procedures related to businesses must be fully available online seamlessly and efficiently, the PM said.

Chính also pushed for administrative procedures to be handled regardless of administrative boundaries within the same province or city, meaning businesses should be able to submit paperwork to any ward in their city.

The reforms must truly benefit residents and businesses, the PM added. — VNS