HCM City’s wood processing industry targets $15 billion in exports by 2035

HCM CITY — HCM City’s wood processing industry has set a target of reaching US$15 billion in export revenue by 2035, with 80 per cent of products meeting green and sustainable standards, according to the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA).

HAWA held its first congress for the 2025–28 term in HCM City on December 18, marking its merger with the Bình Dương Furniture Association (BIFA) to form an industry association representing nearly 1,000 member enterprises.

The congress elected a 39-member executive committee and a four-member inspection committee. Phùng Quốc Mẫn, general director of A&M Flooring Co., Ltd., was appointed chairman.

Mẫn said the merger was a crucial step in line with the Party and Government’s policy on administrative unit merger, aimed at maximising resources and leveraging local strengths to create fresh momentum for the wood industry.

“Former HCM City serves as a hub for finance, commerce, services, creative design and trade promotion; Bình Dương is a major centre for industrial production and processing with modern industrial parks and a skilled workforce; while Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu offers strong advantages in seaports and logistics,” he said.

“Their integration helps complete international supply chains and generates significant internal strength for the sector.”

Sharing the same view, Nguyễn Liêm, chairman of BIFA in the sixth term, said the merger connected three localities with complementary advantages, unlocking substantial combined resources and opening up new development opportunities.

Nguyễn Chánh Phương, permanent vice chairman of HAWA in the ninth term prior to the merger, added that the industry’s scale would expand significantly.

“Việt Nam is already a global furniture manufacturing hub. With the merger of HCM City, Bình Dương and Vũng Tàu, a new national centre will take shape, positioning the region as a key destination for the global furniture industry, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the country’s total export value.”

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Văn Diện, deputy director of the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said exports of wood and forestry products had recorded steady year-on-year growth, reaching $17.35 billion in 2024, of which wood and wood products accounted for $16.2 billion. This performance placed Việt Nam second in Asia and fifth globally for wood and wood product exports, and reinforced the sector’s role as a key pillar of the agricultural and national export economy.

Việt Nam’s wood and forestry products are now exported to more than 140 countries and territories, according to Diện.

In the first 11 months of 2025, exports of wood and wood products reached $15.5 billion, up 5.9 per cent year-on-year and are projected to top $18 billion for the entire year.

Mẫn stressed that while the industry faced many opportunities, it also confronted mounting challenges, including green and digital transformation, traceability, compliance with ESG and EUDR standards, and intensifying international competition. In this context, the association’s role in representing and supporting member enterprises would be increasingly important.

Looking ahead, HAWA identified key priorities including promoting sustainable growth with higher value-added products, enhancing competitiveness through skilled workforce training and design-led production, stepping up green and digital transition across the value chain, and strengthening business linkages alongside social responsibility. — VNS