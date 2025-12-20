Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

State budget revenue hits $94 billion by mid-December

December 20, 2025 - 13:19
State budget revenue reached approximately VNĐ2.47 quadrillion (US$94 billion) by December 15, 2025, exceeding the estimate for the whole 2025 by 25 per cent.

 

The structure of the revenue continues to shift towards sustainability, with the production and business sector playing a leading role. — Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — State budget revenue reached approximately VNĐ2.47 quadrillion (US$94 billion) by December 15, 2025, exceeding the estimate for the whole of 2025 by 25 per cent, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The structure of the revenue continues to shift towards sustainability, with the production and business sector playing a leading role.

Meanwhile, State budget expenditures are restructured towards reducing spending on administrative expenses and increasing spending on development investment and social welfare.

The proportion of development investment spending reached approximately 32-33 per cent of total budget expenditures, while the budget deficit and public debts were controlled within safe limits.

In the period, the State budget continued to allocate significant capital for tax and fee exemptions, reductions and extensions, totalling approximately VNĐ1.1 quadrillion. This policy contributes to supporting businesses and people, and promoting economic recovery and growth.

It is expected that 2026 will bring further favourable conditions for the State revenue as breakthrough resolutions take effect and strategic infrastructure projects are implemented synchronously, as well as the two-tier local administration model operates smoothly. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

budget

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietjet honoured with PM’s commendation

Under the direction of the Prime Minister and with close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security-Department C06, Vietjet was the first enterprise to participate in the development and implementation of the project applying electronic identification, authentication and biometric recognition via VNeID platform for passengers.
Economy

HCM City hosts OCOP and Regional Specialties Week

HCM City hosts OCOP Products and Regional Specialties Week from December 19 to 21, bringing together nearly 400 enterprises, cooperatives and production establishments in an effort to expand consumption markets and stimulate year-end shopping demand.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom