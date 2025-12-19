Vietjet tops out hangar, launches first flight to Long Thành airport

HÀ NỘI — The new-generation carrier Vietjet Air on December 19 marked two major milestones at the newly inaugurated Long Thành International Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai with the topping-out ceremony of its international-standard aircraft maintenance hangar project and the launch of its inaugural flight to the new airport.

The hangar project, which broke ground on August 19, forms part of the Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering Centre at Long Thành, with a total investment of up to US$100 million and a land area of 8.4 hectares. The construction of Hangars No. 3 and No. 4 has been designed, managed, and supervised by international firms Mace (the UK) and Apave (France).

Completed on schedule in just four months, the project features a large-span steel space-frame structure that meets global aviation technical standards. Once operational, the hangar complex will be capable of accommodating and maintaining up to six narrow-body and two wide-body aircraft simultaneously, or up to ten narrow-body aircraft.

The project is expected to play an important role in enhancing domestic technical capacity, reducing overseas maintenance costs, improving fleet operational efficiency, and generating additional jobs and economic value for Việt Nam’s southern region.

Alongside infrastructure development, Vietjet operated its inaugural flight to Long Thành International Airport. Flight VJ038, operated by an Airbus A321neo, departed from Tân Sơn Nhất Airport and landed safely, comfortably, and on schedule at Long Thành. — VNA/VNS