Hưng Yên breaks ground on key housing, infrastructure projects

HƯNG YÊN — Hưng Yên Province on December 19 launched construction on a series of social housing projects and major transport infrastructure works.

Those projects mark an important step toward improving regional connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in both the locality and neighbouring regions.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the social housing project in Phố Hiến Ward, Thái Thị Thanh Hải, deputy chairwoman of Vingroup – the project’s investor – said it is one of Hưng Yên’s key projects with a total estimated investment of about VNĐ7 trillion.

The project will be implemented on a site of about 31.5 hectares, with a total floor area of about 500,000sq.m. It aims to contribute to the national goal of developing one million social housing units during the 2021–30 period, while meeting housing demand for low-income earners.

The Phố Hiến social housing complex with 25 apartment buildings is scheduled for handover in 2027, offering diverse housing options for different customer groups.

On the same day, Hưng Yên Province also commenced construction on several major transport projects, including overpasses and traffic safety works along the road connecting the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng Expressway with the Cầu Giẽ – Ninh Bình Expressway, and Cửu An 1 and Cửu An 2 bridges along the same corridor.

Among these, the project to build overpasses and ensure traffic safety along the expressway connection corridor is particularly notable, with a total investment of VNĐ729 billion funded by the State budget.

Also on December 19, a groundbreaking ceremony of the Lynn Times Duyên Hải commercial and hospitality complex project was held in Diên Hà Commune.

The project is invested by Onsen Fuji Group with a total capital of VNĐ1 trillion for the first phase covering an area of 4.8 hectares. The project is expected to expand to 50 hectares in the future.

The first phase is planned to complete in the first quarter of 2027. The project will form a high-standard complex comprising a shopping centre, commercial services, tourism facilities, hotels, entertainment areas, culinary zones and community amenities.

The Lynn Times Duyên Hải project is expected to become a key growth driver for tourism and service development, improve residents’ quality of life, and contribute to sustainable socio-economic development in Hưng Yên Province. — VNS