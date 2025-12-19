Quảng Ninh launches and inaugurates major projects worth hundreds of trillions of đồng

QUẢNG NINH — Alongside other localities nationwide, Quảng Ninh Province on December 19 launched construction and inaugurated a series of large-scale projects, marking a major highlight in activities commemorating the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day and looking ahead to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

In total, the province broke ground on 26 projects with combined investment capital of about VNĐ383 trillion, while inaugurating five others worth nearly VNĐ7 trillion (US$266 million). The events took place as Quảng Ninh continued to lead the country in economic growth, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2025 estimated to rise by 11.89 per cent.

The projects span a wide range of sectors, including transport infrastructure, industry, energy, social housing, as well as education, healthcare and commercial services, reflecting the province’s balanced and sustainable development strategy.

Among the most notable developments, Vingroup launched two major projects: the Hạ Long Xanh integrated urban complex, currently the largest project of its kind in terms of investment, with total capital of nearly $18 billion and an area exceeding 4,100 hectares in Tuần Châu Ward. The project is expected to accommodate a population of around 244,000 by 2030. The group also commenced construction of the Tuần Châu Public Park project, which aims to create a modern public space for residents and visitors.

BIM Group and its member companies also broke ground on three key projects in Quảng Ninh with total investment of nearly VNĐ10.5 trillion. These include two social housing projects in the Đa Giác 3 area, providing more than 2,500 apartments to meet housing demand for workers, officials and experts, as well as the Aria Bay Towers commercial–service and serviced apartment complex.

In addition, the group launched the Central Aquatic Breeding and Industrial Aquaculture Centre combined with the Đầm Hà Solar Power Plant, with a capacity of 100MW, in Đầm Hà and Quảng Tân communes.

Meanwhile, FPT Group started construction of the Tuần Châu Concentrated Digital Technology Park, covering nearly nine hectares with total investment of over VNĐ138 billion, aimed at developing digital infrastructure and attracting high-tech enterprises.

A series of strategic transport infrastructure projects were also launched, including the north-western coastal road along Cửa Lục Bay, the coastal road extending from Trần Quốc Nghiễn Street to Cầu Bang Bridge, the upgrade of National Highway 4B, and a road connecting the Sông Khoai Industrial Park with the Hạ Long–Hải Phòng Expressway and Đông Triều Town. These projects are expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and logistics capacity.

In healthcare and education, Quảng Ninh commenced construction or expansion of several major facilities, such as the outpatient building of Quảng Ninh General Hospital, the expansion of Việt Nam-Sweden Hospital, the enlargement of Quảng Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital and the construction of a new Bãi Cháy High School.

A major highlight of the day’s events was Sun Group’s ground-breaking ceremony for the high-end integrated tourism and casino complex in Vân Đồn Economic Zone. With total investment exceeding $2 billion and covering more than 244 hectares, the project is planned as a 'resort city' operating 24/7 with an open urban structure and distinctive artistic spaces. The first phase will feature a Marriott-branded hotel complex, seaside resort villas and shophouse zones.

Notably, the project includes a pilot casino allowing Vietnamese citizens to participate, with ambitions to compete with leading global entertainment destinations such as Macau and Las Vegas. The casino is expected to be inaugurated in 2028, while the entire project is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2034.

Also on the same day, Vân Đồn witnessed the inauguration of Phase 1 of the Crystal Holidays Harbour Vân Đồn tourism, resort and entertainment complex, developed by Everland Vân Đồn Joint Stock Company.

With total investment of over VNĐ5.6 trillion, the project comprises five towers ranging from 28 to 34 storeys, inspired by the image of “prosperous sails”. The first phase provides nearly 1,000 high-end rooms managed by Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Cao Tường Huy, secretary of the Party Committee of Vân Đồn Special Administrative Unit, said that the realisation of large-scale projects serves as a strategic lever to transform Vân Đồn into a new-generation economic zone and a world-class marine tourism and entertainment hub.

He added that Quảng Ninh would continue to improve the investment environment, viewing the private sector as a key driving force in building Vân Đồn into a modern 'resort city' and a strategic growth pole contributing to national sustainable development.

Among the projects inaugurated on the same day were Bạch Đằng High School in Hiệp Hòa Ward, the upgraded Đông Triều Medical Centre, and a storm shelter anchorage for fishing vessels on Cô Tô Island, further underscoring Quảng Ninh’s comprehensive approach to infrastructure and social development. — VNS